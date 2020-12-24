Just seeing how Cassidy Rowe acts on the court, you’d never know what she’s been through.
She’s never been 100 percent healthy on the court since entering high school.
But yet, when she laces up, she plays with a smile and enthusiasm that is unmatched by any competitor.
When you see her pass or shoot or play, you’d never know the hardships she has endured just to be on the court.
During her freshman season, she tore one of her ACL’s. She battled back and played a small dose in the 15th Region Tournament.
The summer going into her sophomore season, she was starting to get healthy enough to play during summer basketball.
In summer basketball, the unthinkable happened — she tore the ACL in her other leg.
Last season, she missed the start of the season, but made her way back into the lineup.
She started slow, but by season’s end she had the Lady Wildcats in the 15th Region championship game.
Shelby Valley lost a heartbreaker to Pikeville 39-38 in the 15th Region championship game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
After all of this, you never found her without a smile or heard one complaint about battling through injuries.
Even if she was hurting or going through something, she didn’t let it show.
That’s a sign of leadership.
She was always positive and put the team first.
Then roll around to this season.
Everything was going fine with practice.
She was finally ready to start the regular season on time and healthy.
Then the Wednesday before the November 23 regular season start date, the KHSAA announces a delay to the season.
“We were counting down the days until October 15 (the initial first start date of practice), November 23, then December 14,” Cassidy Rowe said. “We finally have a start date, we think, January 4. I’m just really excited and I’m looking forward to finally get to play our first game.”
There was a three week period of only individual practice.
“It was just the not knowing of whether or not we were going to have a season that was really hard on us because we worked so hard,” Cassidy Rowe said. “Even though I have been able to play the last two seasons, neither were full seasons. Just not thinking I was going to get a season at all was really hard. But we’ve been working really hard and I’m glad we’re going to get at least a little bit of a season.
“It was honestly heartbreaking,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I was just hoping that we were going to get a season and I didn’t want to get down on myself too much because I was hoping that we’d get to play at least a few games. It was really hard on me though just thinking that we might not get to play on the court again this year, especially this being Laci’s (Johnson) senior year. I’ve played with her my whole life and just thinking that I might not get to step on the court with her again was really hard.”
And if that wasn’t enough, her future college coach and the man who offered her a scholarship at Kentucky, Matthew Mitchell, had to step down because of health reasons.
But she still found a bright light and kept her commitment to the University of Kentucky and new coach Kyra Elzy.
“That was really hard because he changed my life,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I was really down on myself after I tore my ACL and he offered me (a scholarship) and that really changed my life. It gave me the motivation to get back. It was really heartbreaking to see him step down, but I’m really looking forward to playing under Kyra Elzy. She was the one who talked to me the most during the recruiting process and I’m really looking forward to that.”
“Coach (Matthew) Mitchell offered after her first injury,” Shelby Valley head coach and Cassidy’s father Doe Doe Rowe said. “It was something that she needed mentally to get back where she needed to be, so we have a lot of respect for coach Mitchell and God bless him. When she went through the second injury, coach Mitchell was still there. He let her know that we’re still here for you. So she had to go through a mental process with that. We kept up with what was going on with coach Mitchell. We had sort of an idea what was going to happen, it wasn’t definite. But when he did step down, the UK coaching staff called us 45 minutes before they announced it and made sure Cass was still on board and 100 percent Cassidy was because she bleeds blue. When he stepped down it made it a lot easier when coach Elzy took over, she’s now the head coach. Cassidy and coach Elzy have developed a great relationship because she was Cassidy’s primary recruiter, so she got to know Cassidy and Cassidy got to know her and I’ve got to know her pretty well. She was an assistant coach. Her and I have talked quite a bit on a personal level. She’s an absolute fun person to be around. She knows her stuff. She played with the greatest coach ever in women’s basketball in coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee. We’re just looking forward to it down the road when Cassidy gets the opportunity to play for someone like that.”
Every aspect of 2020 has been different for Cassidy Rowe.
Even school looks different this year, but she has made the adjustments and adapted to the situation.
“Virtual has definitely been different,” Cassidy Rowe said. “It’s definitely harder not being in the classroom and not being able to directly learn from the teachers has been different. Just doing everything virtually, you never know when there is going to be some kind of miscommunication.”
Cassidy Rowe is entering her junior year of play.
What’s so special about that?
It’s the first time since she’s been in high school that she will enter the season on time and more importantly, healthy.
“I haven’t been 100 percent since my eighth-grade season,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I’ve really improved since then, but I haven’t really been able to show it because of the braces and the injuries. I’m just really looking forward to show everyone what I can do.”
But once that January 4 start date comes everything she’s went through will all be worth it.
“It will 100 percent be worth it,” Cassidy Rowe said. “We’ll do whatever it takes to get back on the court with each other. Even if it means we have to get tested three times a day, we’ll do it because we just really want to play.”
“For Cassidy, January 4 will be something almost like her birthday,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “She has never got to start on time when the regular season started because of injuries. This year, she will get to start on time. She’s healthy. She looks as good as I’ve ever seen her maybe even better. I know that she’s faster than she ever was.
“As far as the other girls, they are tickled to death for January 4. There was a delay, but they were excited before the delay. We had a little bit of a layoff, but we’re working at it.”
With everything going on in the world, Cassidy Rowe still has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.
“I’m definitely thankful for my team, the coaches and the fact that we get to come to practice every day even if we have to wear masks and social distance,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I’m just thankful for everything.”
Shelby Valley is scheduled to open the season at home January 5 at 6:45 p.m. against Phelps.
