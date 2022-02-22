With the announcement of the Ms. Basketball Candidates looming, Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe was just focused on the getting ready for postseason play last week.
Friday morning, the Lion’s Club announced their 16 candidates for Mr. and Ms. Basketball. Each of the 16 regions had one boy and one girl player nominated for the prestigious award given to the best player in the state at the end of the season.
Rowe certainly looks like Ms. Basketball when you watch her play and she looks like a perfect fit for the University of Kentucky at the next level.
She finally had a full season after battling two ACL injuries during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Rowe wasn’t 100 percent last season and late in regular season play, broke some ribs.
She was back and with a vengeance this season.
Rowe officially signed with the University of Kentucky before the start of the season and since, she has showed why she is a Ms. Basketball Candidate.
Rowe finished her senior campaign averaging 17 points per game, seven assists per game, four rebounds per game and 3.5 steals per contest. She shot 39 percent from three-point range on the season.
Rowe’s had season highs of 36 points, 15 assists and 12 steals. She had six double-doubles during her senior year.
She was named the WYMT Mountain Classic MVP this season. She was selected for the Kentucky vs. Ohio All-Star Game Battle of the Border.
Rowe finished her career with some stellar numbers as well. She finished with over 1,500 points, over 650 assists, over 450 rebounds and over 250 made three-point field goals.
She finishes her career as the all-time assists leader at Shelby Valley. She holds the single season record for assists.
She also finished her academic career with a 4.15 GPA and she will graduate high school with an Associate’s Degree.
On Senior Night last Tuesday, Rowe helped Shelby Valley pull out a 64-57 win over Floyd Central.
She finished the game with 24 points, 10 assists and five steals.
With the Ms. Basketball Candidate nominations looming, she was focused on the win the Lady Wildcats just pulled off and the postseason ahead.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game coming in and usually, you don’t try to do that on Senior Night,” Rowe said. “But our schedule was packed. We played some of the best teams in the state, so that’s just how it worked out when we had Senior Night. We came in and did what we were supposed to do. We played defense and got a good win.”
Late in the game, Rowe pulled down a rebound and sprinted out on a fastbreak. She threw a no-look pass to Alyssa Elswick for a layup.
The connection the two seniors were a big reason Shelby Valley pulled out the win on Senior Night.
“That’s the thing about Alyssa (Elswick), I’m not even looking half of the time when I throw it to her,” Rowe said. “But the thing about Alyssa is, she’s looking every time. No matter where I am on the floor, she’s got her hands up ready and that’s why I love playing so much with Alyssa. I know that I can count on her to catch the ball and lay it in when we need it.”
Rowe took a second to reflect on her career at Shelby Valley on Senior Night.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Rowe said. “I’ve played basketball my whole life and I never though this day would actually come. Eighth-grade night was crazy for me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m never going to play middle school again.’ Now this is here, it’s just crazy. It is a good feeling that this isn’t the last game I’m going to play on this court because we host the district tournament. It’s also nice to know that this isn’t the last time I’m going to play basketball. I know that I’m going onto college and I’m going to play there. That’s a good feeling, but it’s still sad because I’ve made so many memories with my teammates in this gym.”
But Rowe quickly got back focused on her and the team goals, which were all about postseason success.
“This was a good win for us going into postseason,” Rowe said. “We still have Russell on Thursday, so that’s going to be a big game for us. I feel like this get’s us on a roll going into postseason and that’s what you need. Going into district and of course, our goal is to win the district and region, but most of all with everything we’ve been through, I just want to have fun with my girls. I have had so much fun so far.”
Ms. Basketball voting is underway.
Cassidy Rowe exemplifies what Ms. Basketball should be.
To all of the coaches and media members voting, you can’t go wrong with Cassidy Rowe as Ms. Basketball.
There is nobody better in the state and the country for that matter, if you ask me.