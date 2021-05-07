Shelby Valley picked up a big 13-7 win over East Ridge Monday evening in 59th District action.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the first inning of play.
The scored stayed that way until the top of the third inning.
With one out, East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine got things started with an infield single. Hayden Robinette followed with a single to put two runners on. With two outs, Peyton Fuller drew a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Caleb Dotson drew a walk to push home a run and cut the lead to 4-3. The Warriors couldn’t find a way to score anymore runs because the inning ended in a rundown at third base.
Shelby Valley answered in a big way in the bottom of the third inning. Ethan Gunter drew a leadoff walk to get things going. Samuel Brown followed with an RBI triple to push the lead to 5-3.
With a runner on third and no outs, Lincoln Taylor added a big RBI single as the lead grew to 6-3.
Ben Johnson reached on an error as another run scored to push the lead to 7-3.
With the bases loaded, Brady Bentley and Gunter each drew RBI walks to push the lead to 10-3. Brown was hit-by-a-pitch to drive home another run.
Taylor hit a shot to left field that went to the fence. Taylor ended up at second base with a two RBI double as the lead ballooned to 11-3.
The Warriors got back a couple of runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Hunter Damron reached on an error to start things for the Warriors in the top of the fourth. Landon Robinson followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 11-4. Kolin Blackburn laid down a bunt and reached on a throwing error allowing another run to score and cut the lead to 11-5.
Shelby Valley and East Ridge each added two runs after that.
The Wildcats improve their record to 6-9 on the season, while East Ridge falls to 6-9 on the season as well.
Shelby Valley is scheduled to host Knott Central at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats will play Russell at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
East Ridge is scheduled to host visit Phelps Saturday in a double-header.