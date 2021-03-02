It was Shelby Valley’s turn to win in the 59th District on Saturday night.
The Wildcats went on the road and picked up a 56-53 win over Pikeville in 59th District action.
With the win, Shelby Valley, Pikeville and East Ridge tie for the top spot in the 59th District Tournament. The No. 1 seed will have to be determined by a tiebreaker. What that tiebreaker is right now is unclear. It could come down to a coin toss or RPI rankings or point differential.
In the first quarter, Pikeville’s Laithan Hall knocked down a three with 3:37 left to tie the game at 7-7. Pikeville added six more to cap off a 9-0 run and take a 13-7 lead.
Shelby Valley’s Kaden Robinson scored with 33 seconds left as the Panthers held a 13-9 lead after the opening quarter of play.
The momentum switched in the second quarter. Zack Johnson opened the quarter with a three. Anthony Pallotta followed with a basket and then Johnson came up with a steal and layup with 6:02 to give the Wildcats a 16-13 lead.
Kaden Robinson and Russ Obsorne knocked down threes on consecutive trips to give the Wildcats a 22-18 lead with 3:11 left in the first half.
The Wildcats outscored Pikeville 20-11 in the second and took a 29-24 lead into the halftime break.
The third quarter remained close.
Johnson opened the third with a three for the Wildcats, but Hall answered with a three for the Panthers.
Nick Robinson scored back-to-back baskets for the Panthers to put Pikeville up 33-32, but Pallotta answered with a basket and Osborne knocked down his third three of the game for Shelby Valley; that gave the Wildcats a 37-33 lead with 1:51 left in the third.
Lukas Manns fired in a three for Pikeville, but Chaz Brown knocked down a basket for Shelby Valley to give the Wildcats a 39-36 lead.
Manns drilled another three to beat the third quarter buzzer and tie things up at 39-39 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Manns opened the fourth with a three for the Panthers and Alex Rogers split a pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 43-39 lead.
Kaden Robinson fired in a three and Osborne followed with his fourth three of the game as the Wildcats jumped back in front 45-43 with 5:28 left.
Kaden Robinson scored and was fouled with 4:55; he knocked down the free throw to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 48-45.
The Wildcats lead grew to 52-45 after Johnson’s basket with 2:27 left to play.
Pikeville’s Nick Robinson then stepped to the free-throw line with 1:10 left. He made the first, but missed the second. Hall came up with the offensive rebound for the Panthers and he was fouled on a shot attempt. Hall made the first and missed the second, but Nick Robinson came up with the ball again and again, he was fouled. Nick Robinson made the first free throw, but missed the second. This time, he came up with his own rebound and scored with 50 seconds left to cut the lead to 52-50.
Shelby Valley’s Kaden Robinson stepped to the free-throw line with 30 seconds left. He made both free throws to give the Wildcats a 54-50 lead.
Manns kept Pikeville alive by knocking down a three with just 6.8 seconds left. That basket cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 54-53.
Keian Worrix was fouled with just 5.8 seconds left. He drilled both free throws to push the Shelby Valley lead to three.
Pikeville got one last attempt, but Hall’s three at the buzzer came up short as the Wildcats escaped with the win.
Kaden Robinson led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 17 points. Johnson followed with 15 and Osborne added 12 for the Wildcats.
Hall led the way for the Panthers with 15 points. Manns followed with 14 and Nick Robinson added 12.
Shelby Valley (12-5) is scheduled to visit Paintsville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Pikeville (10-8) is scheduled to visit Knott Central Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. and then visit Lexington Christian at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the All “A” Classic state tournament.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Kaden Robinson 17, Zack Johnson 15, Russ Osborne 12, Anthony Pallotta 8, Chaz Brown 2, Keian Worrix 2.
Pikeville — Laithan Hall 15, Lukas Manns 14, Nick Robinson 12, Alex Rogers 8, Heath Jarrell 4.
Shelby Valley 88,
Phelps 58
Friday night, Shelby Valley cruised to an 88-58 win over Phelps.
The Wildcats had four players reach double figure scoring.
Point guard Keian Worrix led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 18 points. Zack Johnson followed with 17 points. Kaden Robinson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chaz Brown followed with 15 points. Freshman Russ Osborne added eight points on the night. Collier Fuller scored five points. Jordan Little and Logan Hawkins each scored three points. Anthony Pallotta scored two and Caleb Lovins chipped in with one point.
Shelby Valley was 34 for 74 from the field (45.9 percent).
The Wildcats were 16 for 36 from three-point range (44.4 percent).
Shelby Valley was four for six from the free-throw line (66.7 percent).
The Wildcats pulled down 39 team rebounds.
Pikeville 79,
Martin County 50
Pikeville rolled to a big 79-50 win over Martin County last Thursday night.
The Panthers were led by point guard Laithan Hall’s 23 points. Hall knocked down seven of 12 from three-point range.
Nick Robinson added a double-double for the Panthers. Robinson scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Alex Rogers added 11 points for the Panthers. Mason Ward and Heath Jarrell each scored six points in the win. Josh Hughes added five points. Tate Walters scored four points and Lukas Manns added three. Carter Hurley and Cam Roberts each scored two points in the win.
The Panthers were 33 for 64 from the field (51.6 percent).
Pikeville knocked down 13 of 30 from three-point range (43.3 percent).
The Panthers missed all three of their free throws.
The Panthers pulled down 34 team rebounds on the night.
