Another Belfry Pirate is going to play football in the college ranks.
On Tuesday morning, Belfry’s Tyler Chaffin signed to play football for the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. They are coached by former Kentucky football star wide receiver Craig Yeast.
Chaffin says Kentucky Wesleyan is looking to work with him at free safety. He was a defensive anchor for the Bucs last season, turning in 38 total tackles along with two sacks in 11 games.
He was happy to receive the offer from the Panthers.
“They wanted me and they ended up giving me an offer that I really liked, so I took it,” said Chaffin. “I just really wanted to get away, get somewhere else and see what it was like. No matter what, this is always going to be home.”
Chaffin attended Tug Valley for his first two years of high school and then went to Belfry for his final two years. He says his high school career has prepared him well for college football.
“Being at Tug, it was fun,” said Chaffin. “I had a lot of fun playing with those boys, but once I came here, it kind of just turned into a job. It was full go all the time. They paid more attention to small details and it made us be able to win games and win championships.”
Being in the weight room has also played an important role in his improvement as a football player.
“I never really worked out when I went to Tug Valley, but as soon as I got here, the first thing they did was have me in the weight room,” said Chaffin. “It helped tremendously.”
A normal season free of the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place last year is something that excites Chaffin.
“It feels good,” he said. “I’m excited and ready to have a full season. I’m ready to get down and get to work.”
The list of Belfry football players who went on to play college football at some level, particularly in recent memory, is lengthy and speaks volumes about the program’s rich tradition. Chaffin is honored to be a part of that group.
“It feels really good,” said Chaffin. “It really is a dream come true. Ever since I was little, I wanted to go on and play football. That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”
One of Chaffin’s goals is to lead the GMAC in interceptions. He also knows that he will have to work hard in the future.
“I just have to give it all I got,” said Chaffin. “I’m excited to get back on the field and just get to playing football again. It’s something different when you’re out there.”