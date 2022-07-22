There has been a lot of speculation about the upcoming football season, especially at Phelps.
Many people were wondering if the Hornets were going to have a team this season or not.
The Hornets dropped out of district play at the end of last season and Coach Andrew West stepped down.
Coming out of the KHSAA Dead Period, there was a question of whether or not the Hornets would play this season.
Last week, the News-Express received an email from Coach Randy Smith saying that the Hornets will have a team this season.
But also in the email, Smith stated that the Hornets will not be participating in the Pike County Bowl.
The Hornets usually play East Ridge in the Pike County Bowl.
On Phelps’ online schedule, the Hornets have seven games scheduled and the Pike County Bowl date was open.
On East Ridge’s schedule, the Warriors have Harlan scheduled to August 26 at Belfry in the Pike County Bowl.
East Ridge Coach Donnie Burdine confirmed the Warriors will be taking on Harlan in the Pike County Bowl instead of Phelps.
The Hornets opted out of the opening game of the Pike County Bowl Friday, August 26.
Also another change has been made to the 37th Annual Pike County Bowl.
The Pikeville Panthers will not host the second night of the event.
Shelby Valley will host Pike Central Saturday night in the final game of the bowl.
Pikeville is scheduled to take on Class 5A Covington Catholic at 6:00 p.m. at Shelby Valley and then the Wildcats are scheduled to host Pike Central in the finale.
Friday night’s lineup will be Harlan vs. East Ridge at 6:00 p.m. at Haywood Stadium and the first night finale on August 26 will be Bourbon County vs. Belfry at 8:30 p.m.
Bourbon County is coached by former Belfry Pirate David Jones.