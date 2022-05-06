BUCKLEYS CREEK — Chloe Hannah was almost perfect.
Almost being the key.
But she did help lead Pike Central to a dominating 5-0 win over 60th District rival Belfry Monday evening.
How close was Chloe Hannah from perferction?
She was one hitter away.
She was perfect through six innings of play, but in the top of the seventh, Belfry’s Linzee Phillips hit a leadoff triple breaking up her bid for a perfect game.
Chloe Hannah finished the game throwing all seven innings and picking up a one-hit shutout without surrendering any walks, while striking out 11 batters.
Pike Central gave Chloe Hannah plenty enough run support.
The Lady Hawks got going in the bottom of the first. Taylor Hannah hit a leadoff single to get things going. With one out, Emalie Tackett drew a walk. With two outs, Livia Sanders hit a two RBI single to give the Lady Hawks an early 2-0 lead over Belfry.
Pike Central added to the lead in the bottom of the second. Hannah May hit a leadoff single. Emily Lawson followed with a walk. With one out, Taylor Hannah reached on an error allowing May to score and push the lead to 3-0 after two innings of play.
The Lady Hawks added another run in the bottom of the fourth. Lawson drew a leadoff walk and Taylor Hannah was hit-by-a-pitch. That set up Kaiden Hess who delivered an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
Pike Central added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Taylor Hannah drew a walk to get things going. Tackett reached on an error and Chloe Hannah was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases. With the bases loaded and Sanders at the plate, a wild pitch allowed the final run to score.
Speaking of Sanders, in the bottom of the fifth she led off the inning by hitting a triple off the right field fence just missing a home run by inches. Abby Hess added an infield single in the inning, but both runners were left stranded on base.
Pike Central (22-8, 2-0 district) followed the win over Belfry with a 15-0 win over Knott Central Tuesday evening. Pike Central knocked off Phelps . The Lady Hawks were scheduled to meet Letcher Central Thursday evening. Pike Central is scheduled to visit Breathitt County at 6:00 p.m. Monday.
Belfry (13-8, 1-2) was scheduled to visit Phelps Thursday evening. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to compete in the Tim Short Classic at Perry Central this weekend.