Just look on the faces of the Pikeville players Wednesday night and you know why the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 is the coolest sporting event in the state.
Pikeville was having fun.
Not many people gave them a chance against North Laurel.
The Jaguars have a lot of talent, especially with Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson, but Pikeville has talent all over the court.
Keian Worrix and Rylee Samons both had some jaw dropping plays.
Worrix’s quickness and ball handling prowess were on display in most of the fourth quarter. The Panthers had a lead and they were running some clock before getting in their sets and Worrix used this to show off his deadly cross-over.
Worrix was the maestro on the court. At one point in the fourth quarter, he crossed-up Sheppard so hard that Sheppard fell to the floor. Worrix didn’t finish the play as he missed the pull-up jumper, but still the crowd went nuts.
Then in the fourth quarter, he was darting around the court and he drove inside, but then started to go back out to the perimeter, but instead made a spectacular behind-back pass that Nick Robinson wasn’t expecting and it resulted in a turnover; a highlight turnover that the fans erupted for once again. But instead of putting his head down, he got back on defense and knocked the ball loose from a North Laurel player. The ball went out-of-bounds, but he also slid about 10 feet off the court out-of-bounds. The crowd erupted for his hustle once again seconds after his spectacular turnover.
Samons was doing the same.
He had a reverse layup in the first that seemed like there was no chance of him making, but the ball spun around the cylinder and went in; he was fouled, but he missed the free throw. That spectacular play was early that helped the Panthers grab the lead.
Pikeville was having fun and smiling and the team played together.
The team defense was key for the Panthers as well.
Laithan Hall sacrificed his offense to focus on guarding Sheppard.
Tate Walters did a little bit of everything.
Robinson did what he always does, play solid score when he had the opportunities and contral the boards.
Pikeville was longer than North Laurel and quicker.
It was a fun game.
But now, the Panthers have an even bigger task ahead as they are scheduled to take on George Rogers Clark (GRC) at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.
GRC has a bit of everything.
The Cardinals are ranked as the top team in the state and many people feel the Sweet 16 is theirs to lose.
Once again, nobody is talking about Pikeville.
What did GRC do in its first round game against Perry Central?
Anything the Cardinals wanted as they rolled to a 77-36 win over the 14th Region champs.
GRC has three really solid guars in Jerone Morton, Sam Parrish and Reshaun Hampton.
Inside, Trent Edwards has great size and speed. He can score, rebound and block shots. Plus he can get out in the open court and finish off fastbreaks.
Oh yeah, he can knock down the three as well.
Tanner Walton is the other guy inside and he does a lot of the dirty work.
GRC has a lot of team speed.
Pikeville has team speed.
Can the Panthers pull off another upset?
We’ll find out Friday afternoon.
Never count out a team led by Elisha Justice during this time of the year.