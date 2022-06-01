BUCKLEYS CREEK — Zac Crum can hit the ball.
He’s got an eye for the ball.
And with that skill set, there’s always a spot for you on a roster somewhere.
His hitting ability helped him find a spot with the Univeristy of Pikeville baseball team.
Crum signed his national letter of intent to play college baseball at UPike as he signed last Wednesday.
“It means a lot to me because of all of the work I’ve put in over the years,” Crum said. I just love baseball in general and this means a lot. Having this opportunity is wonderful.”
UPike is known for its academics and athletics both.
The Bears recently announced the expansion of their new athletic facilities with Bear Mountain where all outdoor sports will play.
”It’s very exciting and the school is just great all the way around,” Crum said. “What they’re doing building the school academically and athletically, the future is very bright at UPike and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”
Pike Central’s season ended the night before he signed as the Hawks fell to Lawrence County 15-0 in three innings in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.
“It was very bittersweet to end my career here at Pike Central,” Crum said. “Especially with the way it ended, but it’s been a fun ride the entire time. I don’t regret anything here at Pike Central. I’ve loved every moment of it. Now it’s time to move on to the next phase.”
Crum hit .310 on the season for the Hawks. He finished the season with 27 total hits, 22 RBIs and he walked 10 times.
“I just want to go in and work hard and hopefully, I can earn playing time,” Crum said. “I want to be able to hit off of anybody and hopefully that factors into earning playing time. But the most important thing I want to do at the next level is grow as a person and a player.”