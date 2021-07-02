Not many fifth graders have the focus, dedication or drive to be a national and world champion, but Jenkins’ Kimbler Collins isn’t a typical fifth grader.
She is a world class archer.
She’s not shooting apples off of people’s heads, she’s just shooting for titles and when it comes to Collins, there is nobody better and she has the hardware to prove it.
Kimbler has racked up a lot of archery titles over the past year, but national champion and world champion are two of the titles she holds.
Just look what she has accomplished in 2021:
2021 KY NASP State Tournament
Score 264 Rank 9th in the state in the elementary girls division
2021 NASP Nationals-Virtual
Score 284 Ranked 1st in the nation
2021 KY NASP/IBO 3-D Challenge Outdoor Open Championship-East
Score 259
Winner of 1st place
2021 KY NASP State Outdoor Open Championship-East
Score 266
Runner up
2021 NASP IBO 3-D World Open
Score 276
Winner of 1st place
2021 NASP IBO 3-D - World Championship
Score 272
Runner up
2021 NASP World Championship
Score 288
Winner Ranked 1st in the world
Out of all of those titles and tournaments that she’s won, two of the tournaments that she won stand out.
“The two biggest ones I’ve won were definitely world and nationals,” Collins said. “Those are the biggest out of the ones that I’ve won.”
How did Collins get into archery?
“When I really knew I started to want to do it is when I saw my dad shooting his bow and I wanted to do it like him,” Collins said. “When I first started I was shooting something like a 161 or something that, so it just shows how much I’ve grown.”
After she got a win or two, she got a taste for winning and that made her want to compete harder and win more tournaments.
“Competing against other countries and other states is great,” Collins said. “When I was in Daytona doing that, it was really exciting.”
Collins might have a bit of an advantage over some of her competition as well.
While others might get nervous and lose focus under the pressure, she is just having fun doing what she loves to do.
“Going into those places and focusing, well I think it is pretty easy, but it may not be for some people,” Collins said. “I just think it’s pretty easy.”
Plus her confidence as a shooter is high and she believes in herself and her abilities.
“I go in thinking that I’m going to win, but I always try to tell myself that I might not win it, I might get second or third and that’s OK sometimes,” Collins said.
Archery has already opened a lot of doors for her and she loves what the sport has already given her.
“Doing archery and traveling and doing what you love with your family in all of these different places is just awesome,” Collins said.
She wants to see where archery will lead her in life. She is still young, but knows that it could open doors to so many places if she continues to win tournament-after-tournament.
“I want to take this archery thing as far as I can,” Collins said. “The thing about going to college and having the opportunity to get it completely paid for, that’s awesome to me. “I want to take it as far as I can, but I also want to make it as fun as possible.” ”
She has been shooting and entering the tournaments representing Jenkins.
“I’m competing for the school right now individually,” Collins said.
The school and community have come out and supported her along the way and continue to root her on and cheer her accomplishments.
“It’s awesome to know that everyone is in support of it and it has people excited,” Collins said.
COVID-19 affected the school year and made things different.
That actually worked to Collins’ advantage.
“Virtual school really helped me out this year,” Collins said. “I could do school in the morning, get done by about noon and then, shoot to like five or six.”
School will probably go back to being somewhat normal next school year, but Collins isn’t going to let it affect her shooting skills.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect me a lot, but it might a little bit because I’m not going to have the same time to shoot,” Collins said.
Until next season rolls around, she’s just going to keep putting in the work that made her successful.
“Just practicing to stay sharp and keep at the level I’m at,” Collins said.