Lebanon, Tenn. — The University of Pikeville football team won their first road game of the season Saturday afternoon at Cumberland University, 14-9.
Both teams scored on their first possessions of the game before no points were scored until UPike extended their lead to 14-6 in the third quarter. The Phoenix could not complete their comeback, as the Bears move to 3-6 this season.
They will return to the field for their final game of the season next Saturday, traveling to Thomas More to take on the Saints.
Hot Start
As mentioned, both teams scored on their first possession of the game. The Bears found themselves facing fourth down on the Cumberland 32-yard line before Lee Kirkland found D’Andre Stafford for 17 yards and a first down. These two would connect again on the very next play, resulting in a 15-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 UPike lead.
Kirkland would finish the game with 233 yards through the air and a pair of touchdowns. Stafford would finish wih 52 receiving yards, giving him 182 over the last two contests.
Stifling Defense
UPike forced three turnovers in the contest. Christopher Dublin had an interception at the beginning of the second quarter while Timothy Butler forced a fumble in the third quarter and Ivan Sledge forced one in the fourth quarter. Butler and Maddox Jackson would recover the fumbles for UPike. Ben Tate would also force a fumble, but it was recovered by Cumberland.
Putting It Away
The Bears clung to a 7-6 advantage before the final minutes of the third quarter. UPike then manufactured an 11-play drive that resulted in a Randy Ramanan 47-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 14-6 lead.
The Phoenix would tack on a field goal early in the fourth quarter, but the Bears would come away with the 14-9 victory.
What’s Up Next
As mentioned, UPike caps off the season next Saturday, November 13 when the Bears travel to Crestview Hills, Ky. to take on Thomas More University at 1:00 p.m.