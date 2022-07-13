It came about really quickly.
Denise Campbell had a chance to take a job at Pikeville as an elementary PE teacher.
After so agreed to join the staff, she had another opportunity come her way.
Campbell is a coach.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity,” Campbell said. “This all came about really quickly. I worked with Coach (Brad) Allen for years at East Ridge and Pikeville had an opening for a middle school PE teacher and he called me and told me I’d be perfect for the job. Then I talked to Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Trimble and Coach Orem and they all encouraged me and it just felt like a big family atmosphere, so I jumped at the opportunity. It really just came out of nowhere.”
She has been a multiple time ANI All Mountain Coach of the Year and the reigning 15th Region Girls’ Coach of the Year, but she isn’t going to hardwood, she’s going to coach on the softball diamond for Pikeville next season.
Campbell was an assistant softball coach at East Ridge for years and took over at Pike Central mid way through the 2021 season as head coach for the Lady Hawks.
Campbell was a part of the staff at East Ridge with Jill and Terry Morgan.
The trio are getting back together at Pikeville, only Campbell will be the head coach this time around.
“When it comes to basketball, I don’t want to step on any toes,” Campbell said. “I’m happy to sit in the background or happy to help in anyway. Coach Orem has done such an incredible job, I don’t think she needs any help from me and I’m just happy to work on softball. Plus my mom is 86 and I just want to have time to spend with her and take care of her some. But I figured if I could get Jill and Terry (Morgan) on board, I’d coach softball. We worked together for so many years at East Ridge and they are such great coaches, that I figured we could have a good run here with all of this talent at Pikeville. My goodness, I’m blessed to get the opportunity to coach here at Pikeville with all of these great players and to coach with Jill and Terry (Morgan) once again. I felt pretty good about coaching softball, I’ve played for years and coached for years, but I wanted Jill and Terry (Morgan) to be there with me. To make a long story short, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to coach, until I talked to Jill and Terry and once we talked, we thought we could do something special here and that’s why I took the job.”
The trio have coached softball and even basketball together at East Ridge.
The three already know how they work together and it should be a smooth transition at Pikeville.
“We all three said that we’d like the idea to someday coach together again,” Campbell said. “It kind of all came together fast. Once, I asked and we discussed all the pros about the program, we believed in the idea that we could do something special here. We felt like we had the type of kids and program to invest in and work hard at to have success and teach the game of softball the right way. We are excited to work together again. I think that was the biggest selling point for me.”
Campbell will try and get to know the players and get some work done now that the KHSAA Dead Period is over.
“I’m definitely excited for this new challenge,” Campbell said. “I’m looking forward to meeting all of the players and their families. I know they graduated a lot of talent, but with what they got coming back and the younger players and middle school girls, there is a lot of talent in that program. We’ll be really young, but if we can work hard, with some time, we should be pretty good. Pitching is a big thing in softball and we have some talented pitchers coming up. Coach Terry Morgan will work with the pitchers and he is one of the best around, so we should be fine there. Hopefully, we can fine tune some things by next season. Maybe we can have a camp in July and get then get this new journey started.”
She’s familiar with the team and knows that there is plenty of talent to work with.
“The sky is the limit,” Campbell said. “The talent that comes through here and has come through for years. It just shows how great of a program they have. From the little league through middle school. It all starts at the top with the administration from Mr. Trimble and Mr. Blackburn and all the way down. Pikeville is just a successful school and they work at it and it isn’t a secret why they are so successful at everything. They have great resources, but their greatest resource is their people. And they treat their students as the main resource because they are. I just feel so blessed for this opportunity. The sky is the limit, I think and I think Jill and Terry would say the same thing.
“I don’t want to leave anybody out, but the talent is there right now,” Campbell said. “You got to have great pitching and catching. They lost Emily Ford due to graduation, but I think there is some pitching talent coming up and then they have Ginna Jones, who might be the top catcher around. It all starts with the pitcher and catcher and pitch location and whether you have a strong fastball and strong off speed. Teams like to hit, but you have to have a good defense behind your pitcher. Offense will come and with talent like we have, it’s a no brainer. I just feel blessed and excited to see where this journey takes me. Getting back together with Jill and Terry to coach a new team is really exciting.”
Campbell loves basketball and is passionate about the sport, but she has no plans on coaching at Pikeville.
“Right now, I’m just a softball coach at Pikeville,” Campbell said. “I’ve drove the bus for Kristy and the team this summer attending camps. I just kind of sit back and watch and cheer them on. She has asked me a couple of times what I thought about this or that and I’ve shared my thoughts, but that program is hers and her and Robert and Derrick do such a great job, they don’t really need any help. Right now, I’m a cheerleader and a fan. I want to see them continue to win and my goodness, what a job they do, but if I can help with anything I will, but I’m just a softball coach and that’s fine with me.”
It was a difficult decision leaving Pike Central.
Campbell took over the Lady Hawk program a couple of years ago and the improvement is undeniable.
The Lady Hawks will have a lot of talent coming back next season.
She wanted to leave the program in better shape than she inherited.
“It was important for me to leave Pike Central in a better shape than when I got there,” Campbell said. “I am close to those kids and I told them what was going on and they understood, I think. It was a hard decision, though because I loved coaching those girls. Gosh, they worked so hard and got so much better for me. It really was such a tough decision, but I think they knew it wasn’t just about coaching softball, it was about a teaching job that excited me too. For two years, those girls worked their tails off for me and they have such great talent coming back. I wish them nothing but the best. It was hard to get so close and then leave.”
Campbell is excited to be at Pikeville and get to work.
If her team takes on her personality, look for the Lady Panthers to put everything on the line night in and night out.
Reuniting with Jill and Terry Morgan won’t hurt either as the two of them had a ton of success in their careers.
Look for Pikeville to be one of the most competitive teams in the 15th Region.