Director of Athletics Kelly Wells announced Cody Andreychuk as head coach of UPike Baseball following an extensive search. Andreychuk comes to Pikeville after a three-year stint as Head Coach of Lindsey Wilson.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be the baseball coach at the University of Pikeville,” said Andreychuk, “I’d like to thank University President Dr. Burton Webb, Provost Werth, and Kelly Wells. I’d also like to thank my wife for being so supportive throughout my coaching career and helping make this possible. UPike is a first-class institution with a distinguished history in academics and athletics, I will do my part to uphold the tradition that makes UPike special.”
Andreychuk has spent the last four seasons with the Blue Raiders in Columbia, taking a position as assistant coach with the program in 2017-18 before becoming the head coach. In his three seasons at the reins, Andreychuk helped coach seven All-MSC athletes, and a 2019-20 squad that was named an NAIA Scholar Team.
Before heading to Columbia, Andreychuk served on the UPike baseball staff as an assistant to former head coach Jim Pitt for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Bears’ 27 wins in 2017 are the most since 2001, and culminated in an appearance at the NAIA Final Site in Bowling Green, KY. Before UPike, Andreychuk spent a season as an Assistant Baseball Coach with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in Cape Cod where he was in charge of hitting instruction and directed camp activities.
His playing career began at CCBC Vancouver Island University where he spent two seasons, managing to set the school record with a .337 batting average and roped eight triples to claim the single season program record. Andreychuk earned all-conference distinctions in both seasons, getting a second team nod in 2012 and making first team in 2013.
Following Vancouver Island, Andreychuk spent a season with the Kelowna Falcons of the West Coast League and racked up a solid .299 average in 130 at-bats before moving on to NCAA DII Tusculum College. In his junior season, Andreychuk batted an impressive .438, and was named pre-season all-conference prior to his senior season.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cody and his family to UPike,” said AD Kelly Wells, “he brings a heavy resume of experience and a knowledge of the community and is a great fit to lead our baseball program.”
Andreychuk graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from Tusculum University. Andreychuk and his wife, Amanda, have one daughter, Harper Kate.
A press conference to introduce Andreychuk will be held in the near future, more details will be available on UPikebears.com as they are available.
Visit UPikebears.com for up to date information on UPike Athletics.