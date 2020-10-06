BELFRY — Belfry senior Isaac Dixon has emerged as one of the top high school players in the state of Kentucky and he showed why Friday night as Belfry hosted Floyd Central.
Dixon ran over, around and through the Jaguar defense, scoring four times as Belfry toppled its district foe 48-18. Dixon finished the game with 251 yards rushing. The senior now has 791 yards in only four games, scoring 14 TD’s on the season.
Dixon set the tone early for the Pirates, touching the ball twice in the first quarter, Dixon scored two TDs to give Belfry a 13-0 advantage after the first quarter. Dixon’s first score came on a 39-yard run and then he scored again on a 45-yard scamper.
But Floyd Central didn’t make it easy for the Pirates. The Jaguar offense only saw two plays go for more than 20-yards but they constantly sustained drives, including three scoring drives and a couple possessions which ended just short of points.
The Jaguars got on the board with 10:18 to play in the first half, as Caleb Hager converted a fourth and goal to trim the Belfry lead to 13-6.
The issue for Floyd Central was stopping the Pirates. Belfry always had an answer, scoring on every offensive possession. Brett Coleman gave Belfry a 20-6 advantage as he scored on a 36-yard run, with 7:28 to play in the second quarter.
After stopping Floyd Central on fourth down at the five-yard line, Belfry went 95-yards in three plays. The drive was capped off by a 31-yard run by Dixon to give Belfry a 27-6 halftime lead.
Floyd Central continued to hang tough with the Pirates. The Jaguars took the opening kickoff of the second half and kept the ball nearly half of the first quarter. Sheston Johnson capped off the drive with a 33-yard scoring run to trim the deficit to 27-12 with 6:03 to play in the third quarter. The 33-yard TD run was the longest play of the night for Floyd Central.
Belfry (3-1) pushed the lead to 34-12, with 3:33 to play in the third period as Coleman scored for the second time of the night, this time on a 27-yard run.
Floyd Central (2-2) got on the board once more, scoring early in the fourth quarter, via a 27-yard run by Trenton Hatfield to make the score 34-18. Hatfield led the Jaguars in rushing, with 117 yards as he carried the ball 25 times.
With Floyd Central trying to get back into the game, Dixon shut the door on the next play as he broke free for a 71-yard TD run to give the Pirates a 41-18 lead with 9:53 to play in the game.
Belfry’s final score came with 5:44 to play in the game as freshman back Dre Young scored on a 34-yard run.
Belfry will step up in competition this week as the Pirates host one of the top teams in Kentucky as undefeated North Hardin rolls into town. The game will feature two of the top backs in the state as Dixon will be countered by University of Kentucky commit Lavell Wright.
Floyd Central will stay in district play this week as the Jaguars look for their first win in district play as they play host to Magoffin County, in a game which could have major playoff implications.
