BELFRY — Isaac Dixon can play.
He didn’t have a stack of college offers to match his talent level.
But he did have one.
A dream college.
So Wednesday morning, Belfry tailback Isaac Dixon signed his national letter of intent to play college football at West Virginia University. Dixon signed as a preferred walk-on.
“It’s a dream,” Dixon said. “And only a few amount of people in this world get to experience their dream that they’ve wanted their whole life. The fact the that I’m able to pursue what I’ve always wanted to do just — just makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.”
When Dixon got the call from West Virginia, he was surprised to say the least.
“I’m not someone who picks up a lot of phone calls and when I picked it up, it just had a number on it and I saw it was from Morgantown, I was like who is this? So I picked up the call and they told me who it was and I was playing Xbox and I just quit playing Xbox. I was like a call from him, I wonder what he wants? He started talking to me a little bit and at the end, he was like I’d like to offer you a preferred walk-on because they have a bunch of seniors coming back because of COVID (19), they’re coming back and there aren’t a lot of scholarships avaiablle. The fact that he knows who I am and wants me as a part of their team just — I got up out of my seat and the first thing I did was run downstairs and tell my mom. She knew that I wanted this for a long time, so she was happy for me.”
Dixon didn’t go to any big time recruiting camps, so he didn’t gain any stars. The more stars you have the more attention you garner.
Dixon didn’t let the lack of stars deter him, though. He used it as motivation.
“There was a bunch of bumps in the road,” Dixon said. “ I didn’t get to go to any camps to get to starred. I wasn’t on the radar I guess you could say because I didn’t go to camps. It sucked that I was getting overlooked, but at the same time, I knew walking into every game that I had something to prove. I had to prove to everyone else that I put my work in to be the best one on the field on when I walk out.”
Dixon has been a standout at Belfry since his sophomore year.
He learned so many valuable lessons as a Pirate.
But the coaching staff taught him just as much of what it takes to be successful off the field as they did about being successful on the field.
“This football program prepares me not as a football player, but as a human being,” Dixon said. “The coaching staff here, the parents, the kids, everything just built me up to be a better me. Coach Haywood, coach Castle, coach Coleman, coach Tackett, coach Runyon, just the whole coaching staff makes sure you know that their is something else outside of football. You have to respect that and you have to think about life itself, not just as a sport and I think that’s the best thing that they do as a staff.”
Dixon had an outstanding career with Belfry. He helped the Pirates win a Class 3A state championship his junior season. He was named the Class 3A state championship Player of the Game.
Dixon rushed for 4,740 total yards in his career. He also had 63 TDs and 423 carries for his career.
He caught 18 passes for 540 yards and nine TDs during his career with Belfry.
At the next level, he looks to be a running back, but could see time at slot receiver as well.
“Right now, it’s running back,” Dixon said. “From day one, they said I’d be a running back. I could potentially go to slot depending on what running backs they have. Personally, I think I can work on everything. Every little thing counts and I know that I haven’t mastered anything yet, so I’m just going to keep working on being a running back and then throw in a few slot things and try to do some routes and stuff. Hopefully it works out the way it does.”
Dixon’s dream came true Wednesday morning when he put ink to the paper.
But if you know the determination and desire that he has to succeed, don’t be surprised when he’s on the field and carrying the ball for West Virginia at some point during his college career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.