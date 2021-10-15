Not many people know all the hard work and dedication it took Carson Wright just to get back on the field and play last Friday night.
Wright, a junior linebacker at Pikeville, has fought through two knee injuries in the past two seasons.
Last Friday night against Sayre, he got to feel the lights at HIllard Howard shine down on him as he lined up next to his Maroon Brothers for the first time this season.
“It means a lot,” Wright said. “I waited a long time. I’ve still got a lot of stuff to prove. I just came out tonight and got the feel of everything and hopefully, I’ll be back fully pretty soon. I felt great and it’s great just to be out here with the team. I missed it.”
“That’s what a lot of people don’t see, the hard work,” Pikeville coach Chris McNamee said. “They come out here and see him in uniform and out here playing, but they haven’t seen what that kid has been through the last two years. It’s been tough, but he’s worked his tail off to get back. He’s gotten a lot stronger. He’s got some confidence back and I think tonight helped him. We just want to ease him along the best we can and he’ll be ready to go.”
Wright was injured in the Class A state semifinals during his freshman season of 2019.
Before his injury, Wright was one of the top linebackers and running backs in his class.
Then against Louisville Holy Cross, Wright was injured during his freshman season. The Panthers won that game 36-7.
Pikeville went on to win the Class A state title with a 43-0 win over Paintsville.
Wright watched from the sidelines.
Last season, COVID-19 had things uncertain before the season.
Wright worked hard to get back to play.
He played in three games before getting hurt again and missing the rest of the season.
Wright had 24 tackles in the three games he suited up.
He played in Pikeville’s first three games last season. His last game before last Friday night was September 25 at Henry Clay.
It took him over a year just to work his way back onto the playing field.
“I’ve worked hard and been in and out of physical therapy,” Wright said. “I put so much work in the offseason. Just to get out here and be able to play again means a lot, especially being around all these guys on the team and in front of everybody who came out and watched us. This brotherhood feels great.”
Wright was glad to be back and be another talented piece in Pikeville’s stingy defense.
On the season, Pikeville’s defense is only giving up 13.42 points per game.
“I’m definitely proud of our defense,” Wright said. “We’ve come along well so far from last year. We’ve improved a lot. Everybody has. Just being back out there with the team and being able to feel the intensity that they’re playing with means a lot to me.”
Look for Wright to keep easing his way back onto the field for the Panthers this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against Phelps.