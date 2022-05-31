The Dorton boys’ track and field team won the Pike County championship.
The girls’ team also had a strong showing for Dorton.
Results from May 14th County
Boys’ Track Meet:
1) Dorton School 131
2) Pikeville 109.50
3) Mullins School 108
4) Valley Elementary School 75.50
5) Belfry School 49
6) Johns Creek School 46
7) Phelps School 31
Elkhorn City School 2
The Dorton boys’ set school records in the 100 M Dash (Brett Sturgill), 200 M Dash (Brett Sturgill), 400 M Dash (Brayden Bolden), and the 4X100 M Relay (Cody Sturgill, Gavin Hamilton, Brayden Bolden, and Brett Sturgill).
Dorton had several other performances ranking in the Top 10 school records--Gavin Hamilton in the 800 M (sixth all time), Brayden Bolden in the Long Jump (10th all time) and the 200 M (sixth all time), and Cody Sturgill in the triple jump (10th all time).
Dorton had many kids set personal records (PR). Jake Mullins set his PR in the 400 M (1:06.80). Connor Rose set his PR in the Discus (96-08), Shot Put (33-07) and the 800 M (3:17.04). River Coleman set his PR in the discus (88-05) and Shot Put (30-01). Ayden Lester set his PR in both the Mile (6:22.95) and the 800 M (2:54.98). Kameron Little set his PR in the mile (8:12.89). Gavin Hamilton set his PR in the Triple Jump (28-07) and Discus (73-08). Braxton Tackett set his PR in the Discus (53-07). Our 4X200 Relay of River Coleman, Kameron Little, Jessie Tackett, and Jake Mullins set their PR (2:13.12). Our 4X400 Relay of Connor Rose, Ayden Lester, Kameron Little, and Jake Mullins set their PR (5:18.30). Our 4X800 Relay Team of Ayden Lester, Kameron Little, Jessie Tackett, and Braxton Lester set their PR (12:55.73).
Dorton Girls Middle School—Fourth Place overall
Lady Wildcats’ results:
Bryleah Bowens was the county winner in both the Discus (61-09) and Shot Put (25-10).
Macee Tackett placed second in the Discus (58-06) and fifth in the Shot Put (21-08).
Sophia Bryant placed fourth in the Long Jump (11-10), sixth in the 100 M (15.05), seventh in the 200 M (32.34), and sixth in the 4X100 Relay.
Maddie Mullins placed seventh in the 100 M (15.50), ninth in the 200 M (33.10), sixth in the Long Jump (10-04), and sixth in the 4X100 Relay. Ray Tackett placed seventh in the Shot Put (18-03) and her 4X400 Relay team finished fourth (6:51.82).
McKinley Burke finished seventh in the Discus (42-06) and fourth in the 4X400 Relay.
Jade Johnson and Isabella Oakes finished fourth in the 4X400 Relay.
Dorton Boys’ Elementary--Pike County Runner-Up
Layne Lewis fourth in the 100 M, second in the 4 x 100 Relay
Hunter Newsome 5th in the 100 M, 2nd in the 4 x 100 Relay, second in the 800 M
Brody May fourth in the 800 M
Gabe Mullins 2nd in the 4X100 Relay
Cash Lewis 2nd in the 4X100 Relay
Dorton Girls’ Elementary—Third Place
Addison Davis first in the Hurdles, second in the 100 M, third in the 4X100 M Relay
Larra'Shae Newsome third in the 100 M, third in the Hurdles, third in the 4X100 Relay
Addi Tackett third in the 4X100 M Relay
Kayleigh Newsome third in the 4X100 M Relay