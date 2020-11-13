Anthony Pallotta and Keian Worrix were and still are basketball players.
The duo had never played high school football.
But something changed this season, the duo held off lacing their sneakers up for a while, to lace up their cleats and get into some shoulder pads.
Their presence has paid dividends for Shelby Valley.
“These two gentlemen in particular, they have not played before, but they’ve played sports their whole lives and some kids are just playmakers,” Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton said. “There is no way to really describe it, but those two kids just have the it factor. Both those boys have it. A lot of kids under pressure kind of struggle or have trouble, but these boys rise. They want that pressure. They thrive on that pressure. We’ve got athletes like both of those boys and they have consistently stepped up. I’ll be honest, it’s both of their first years playing, but if they’re is a college coach looking for some good athletes who can make plays and catch the football, they’re going to be sadly mistaken if they don’t talk to these two gentlemen.”
On the court, they both play the guard possession. They like pressure situations and rise to the occasion in big games.
All of those things have translated to the football field.
Worrix and Pallotta are athletes who bring a lot to the game for the Wildcats.
Both play wide receiver and can run the ball and play in the defensive back field as well.
The Wildcats are 7-2 on the season and their success has a lot to do with Pallotta and Worrix’s play on the gridiron.
“This is the most fun that I’ve had playing sports for as long as I can remember,” Pallotta said. “I’m so glad I came out to play. I got to thank coach (Anthony) Hampton and the rest of the staff for letting us come in and giving us a fair shot to earn our spot. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
“It’s definitely one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made,” Worrix said. “I love this football family. They welcomed me and Anthony (Pallotta) both like it was nothing. I thank them a lot for that.”
They didn’t come out to play until Week 2 against Phelps.
That week in their debuts, Pallotta had two catches for 44 yards and a TD. He also rushed for three yards on one carry.
Worrix had three catches for 73 yards and a TD.
And, the Wildcats picked up a hard fought 35-15 win over the Hornets.
Friday night, the duo showed just how they react under pressure.
Trailing 27-0 against Fleming County with around nine minutes left in the first half, the Wildcats woke up in large part to the duos play.
Pallotta scored the Wildcats’ first TD with 6:28 left on a 26-yard pass from freshman quarterback Russ Osborne.
Then after an onside kick recovery, Pallotta hauled in a 29-yard TD pass from Osborne to cut the lead to 27-13.
Pallotta also got it done defensively Friday night against Fleming County with a big strip sack that he returned 71 yards for a TD. That score gave the Wildcats a 29-27 halftime lead.
Then Worrix helped put the game away.
“We talk a lot about when adversity hits and how we’re going to react,” Pallotta said. “No one on this team thought that we were going to lose this game. We knew that if we kept fighting that we were going to comeback and win.”
“It was just a big momentum changer and that is exactly what we needed to win this game,” Worrix said. “We just needed to win this game and we did.”
Osborne found Worrix for a 12-yard TD pass with 9:31 left in the third quarter to push the Wildcats’ lead to 35-27.
Worrix scored the game’s final TD on an 18-yard TD run with 4:23 left in the third.
“You just can’t give up,” Worrix said. “I trusted all of my teammates. He (Pallotta) got the ball. We had to trust our offensive line and our defensive line and everything just came through like we wanted it to. That’s what we needed.”
“We had a tough loss against Harrison County last week,” Pallotta said. “We picked them up on a Wednesday and had to play on a Friday. We really weren’t prepared and you could tell that the team just wasn’t the same and play how we usually do. We knew that we needed to win this one to carry momentum over into the playoffs.”
On the season, Pallotta has 19 catches for 505 yards and 10 TDs in eight games. He’s added 364 rushing yards and three TDs on 28 carries.
In six games, Worrix has 15 catches for 248 yards and two TDs. He has added 146 yards and three TDs on 12 carries.
The duo are seniors, but are young to the game.
They developed a chemistry with freshman quarterback Russ Osborne quickly.
The duo think that the sky is the limit for their quarterback.
“He’s (Russ Osborne) great,” Pallotta said. “He’s going to be really tough by his senior year and definitely someone to watch for.”
“Yeah, he’s great,” Worrix said.
The Wildcats will have to wait an extra week to host Martin County in the Class 2A playoffs as the KHSAA suspended the play this coming Friday and pushed the start of the playoffs back a week.
