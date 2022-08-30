East Ridge scored first.
East Ridge scored last.
But everything in the middle was Harlan as the Green Dragons picked up a 22-16 win over the Warriors to open the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/Pike County Bowl Friday night at Belfry.
East Ridge got out to a quick start as Zack Mason scored on a 21-yard TD run with 9:11 left in the first half to give the Warriors an 8-0 lead.
Harlan answered right before halftime as Darius Akal scored on a 56-yard TD run with just 43 seconds left in the first half. After the two-point conversion, the Green Dragons and Warriors were tied at 8-8.
Harlan took the lead in the third quarter as quarterback Dylan Middleton scored on a short run up the middle with 7:30 left in the third quarter. After the two-point conversion, the Green Dragons held a 16-8 lead.
East Ridge gave the Green Dragons the ball back with 3:27 left in the third after a fumble. Harlan took over at its own 40-yard line.
Harlan extended its lead as Donovan Montanaro scored scored on a short run up the middle with 8:37 left in the game. His TD run pushed the lead to 22-8.
East Ridge made one last push.
Warrior quarterback Dylan Burdine scored on a nine-yard keeper with 5:33 left to cut the lead to 22-16.
The Warriors couldn’t find a way to score after that as Harlan held on for the win.
The Green Dragons had 310 yards of offense on the night. All of it came on the ground.
Harlan’s Jayden Ward led the Green Dragons with 134 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Akal followed with 104 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries. Middleton added 50 yards and a TD on nine carries. Gage Bailey added 14 yards on five carries. Montanaro added 11 yards and a TD on eight carries. Sedrick Washington lost three yards on one carry.
East Ridge had a more balanced offensive attack as the Warriors finished the night with 339 total yards. Burdine led the way for the Warriors as he finished 17 for 29 for 238 yards passing and he added an interception. He also rushed for 11 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Isaiah Adkins led the East Ridge rushing attack with 35 yards on six carries. Mason added 25 yards and a TD on four carries. Steven Layne followed with 20 yards on seven carries. Gabe Mullins added eight yards on three carries.
Brad Howell led the Warriors’ receivers with six catches for 109 yards. Trevor Taylor had three catches for 53 yards. Mason had six catches for 52 yards. Landon Robinson finished with a 16-yard catch and Adkins added an eight-yard catch.
Layne led the Warriors’ defensive attack with 17 tackles (one of those was for a loss). Robinson followed with 14 tackles. Mason added nine tackles and an interception.
East Ridge (1-1) is scheduled to visit Betsy Layne at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.