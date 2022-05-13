Nothing is promised.
Second chances aren’t guaranteed.
But a second chance is exactly what East Ridge’s Jo Jo Ratliff received Wednesday afternoon as he signed his national letter of intent to play college football at UPike.
Ratliff used the COVID-19 rule to come back and play an extra season at East Ridge. He passed up a chance to play college football at Union College.
He just wanted one more year to play for the Warriors and new head coach Donnie Burdine.
That decision was paying off, until he tore his ACL during the third game of the season.
Ratliff was out for the rest of his extra season and left wondering would he play football again.
That was until UPike offered him a second chance to play.
“I picked up a few more offers when I came back,” Ratliff said. “Then I got hurt and you’d be surprised at some of the people who just ghosted me. They didn’t want anything to do with a hurt kid. I just worked through it. God showed me the way it was supposed to go. I’m supposed to be at UPike. When it was all laid out in front of me and all of the pieces came together, I knew I was going to play there. It meant a lot though for them to take a chance on me. Who knows if I’ll ever be able to play good again? They trust that I’m going to give it 100 percent and I love that. That’s why I’m going to UPike. That’s where God wants me to go.”
“I can remember him crying in my office saying, ‘I lost my opportunity,’” East Ridge Coach Donnie Burdine said. “But he had enough work on film to show people that he could play. You get a kid in the right spot and they really want to play, they blossom pretty fast. That’s what happened with him. He found his home there at inside linebacker. At college, he’ll probably be some kind of rover. Maybe a roll down safety. He’s got a big frame. They kid could legitimately play at 230 pounds to 235 if he gets in the weight room. He’s 6 foot 3. He’s got long arms. He’s fast. People don’t realize how fast he was before his injury. He went to the West Virginia camp with my son and he ran a 4.8 40 (yard dash) time with a pulled hamstring. The kid can run and move. That’s probably what made him most effective last year at the inside backer spot. We’re really proud of him.”
On the KHSAA website, Ratliff appeared in five games and recorded 47 tackles, five for loss and three sacks.
He finished as the fifth best tackler on the team in only a handful of games.
“We came out and we found our identity,” Ratliff said. “We came out hot and we’re showing people we can play. We’re putting up 40 points per game and 400 yards per game. Then on defense, I was up there in the state in tackles. I know I was in the Top 5, up until a week after I got hurt. My level of play happened because of the type of coaching I received with Coach Burdine. Nothing against any of my other coaches, but I believe if I would’ve had that for four years, you would’ve saw it for four years. Coach Burdine came up here and put us to work. It showed who we really were. Then injuries happened and in Class 2A football, when you have six good athletes and two of them who are two of your better athletes, both tear their ACLs, it’s going to be hard to win another game. That’s just what happened to us. Having to sit back on the sidelines and watch your guys — that’s torture. Nothing hurts that bad. They stayed strong and kept playing. Even some games, they’re going out knowing that they might not have a chance, but they’re still fighting every play and playing hard because these guys have heart. That’s going to continue. The heart up here is why I wanted to be here.”
“Union had offered him an opportunity with a scholarship and he loved the coaches down there,” Burdine said. “It’s a long ways away for him there. He loved that idea. He risked all of that to comeback to try and help us be a better football team. I’ll always be thankful for that. To see that slip away, but I’ll tell you what, the coaches at Union were great. They contacted him once they found he had his injury and told him that the scholarship offer still stands. They were going to stand behind it. These guys (UPike) took a look at those first few games and if anybody was watching us the first few games, Jo Jo was leading the state in tackles. They were legitimate. They weren’t what some other schools may do and stuff their stat sheet a little, they he was scoring those tackles. You got to see it in those games. I think he had over 40 tackles in his first three ballgames. It may have been more than that. He was playing at a high level and when he got hurt, it really hurt us on the defensive side of the ball. We couldn’t get a stop without him. He was a big part of what we were doing. It was really special for us to have him stay back and do that.”
After the season and fighting through the injury, UPike offered Ratliff his second chance and that was just what he wanted.
“It’s a blessing,” Ratliff said. “I prayed for it and it happened because God is great. At the end of the day when you leave it up to Him, stuff will play out like that. I’m so blessed. I wake up blessed every day. I get four more years to play this game. Some people may not understand what that feels like emotionally and mentally — you get to go out and play the game you love. I love that feeling, it’s great.”
“Jo Jo (Ratliff) is our second signing of the year and this was our first two signees in a longtime for football,” Burdine said. “That’s exciting for our kids to know that if they come and play in our program that we’re going to fight for them to get an opportunity to go to college. Jo Jo combined with his scholarship money for football, little to no expense to go to college at the University of Pikeville. That’s pretty amazing. It’s a big deal for our program to get noticed by the University of Pikeville which is a solid football program. That’s a big deal for us and that’s a big deal for our kids to know they can go places. More importantly than that, it’s a big deal for Jo Jo. He’s a great kid and he suffered through a bad knee injury.”
UPike has a lot of excitement around the program as Coach Corey Fipps is entering his second season as Bears’ head coach. The university also recently announced their plans for “Bear Mountain,” a place to hold all of their outdoor sports facilities in the near future.
“That’s something that we talked about when I was down there on my visit,” Ratliff said. “They were excited because they were about to make these big moves. That’s great. I’m ready to help move it forward. It’s a blessing to be a part of starting a new tradition here at UPike. When I was talk to coach I was telling him that. They have a lot of new coaching hires in the past couple of years. They’re wanting to change the football program there. Already academically, the GPA for the team is going up. Coach Fipps is a tough dude. That’s why I want to play for him. I want to be a part of that change that they are making. It’s going to be great.”
Ratliff has played all over the field at defense. He has played some at all three levels during his time at East Ridge.
Ratliff has great size and speed and with his versatility, that could help him find any number of spots on the field at UPike.
“Yeah I think that will help 100 percent,” Ratliff said. “I’ve played about every position up here. I know a little bit of everything. I think if there is one place that I want to learn a lot more about, I want to learn a lot more about playing safety. I want to play at safety. I want to play downhill and play hard like Sean Taylor. That’s who I always have looked up to. That guy is one of my biggest role models. I want to play a position like that where I can just float around and fly in and just crack somebody. I really want to talk to the coaches and stuff and see if I can play a little bit of safety, but if they need me outside, I’ll play there. If they need me on the edge, I’ll play at the edge. I’m going to play wherever they want me to play. I just want to help the team win.”
Even though Ratliff is gearing up for his next four years at UPike, he is still a big part of the East Ridge program.
“He’s still important to our program,” Burdine said. “It’s not a was with Jo Jo. If they’re not showing up in the weight room, I don’t text them, I text Joey, ‘Hey, you better get on your boys. I’m standing in here with 15 guys in the weight room. What’s going on?’ He’ll put them on blast and send out a message and tell those guys that you need to hold up your end of the bargain and do what coach tells you to do. Then the next day, I’ve got a full gym. He’s still a big part of this program. The kids love him. I hope he goes off and gets his degree and comes back here and coaches. If I’m still around, I’ll hire him in a heartbeat. He’s not only going to make a good coach, he’s going to be a good citizen. He’s a good person. You just have to get to know him to realize that. If you judge him on outward appearance, you might think, ‘Oh Lord,’ but once you get to know that kid, he’s a special individual.”
Ratliff is just thankful for his future at UPike.
“God is good,” Ratliff said. “Just leave it up to God and everything else will play out the way it should. I’m blessed and I couldn’t be happier. It’s been a great day.”