Jo Jo Ratliff has a motor.
He likes to get after the quarterback on defense.
His intensity level sets him apart from other defensive ends.
His talent, athleticism, size and intensity were all reasons he was offered a scholarship to Union College to play football.
Ratliff committed to the Bulldogs Tuesday evening.
“When I first spoke with coach (John) Luttrell, I could tell that he was a man who was interested in building a program to win games and that’s something I want to be a part of,” Ratliff said. “Not to mention, they were the first offer I got. I had a couple more come in after them, but I knew as soon as they offered me I’d more than likely be going there.”
Ratliff finished the season with 26 total tackles and a fumble recovery for the Warriors.
Ratliff knows that he will have to start at the bottom at Union and work his way into the lineup.
That doesn’t intimidate him, though — it drives him.
“I live for the competition,” Ratliff said. “Competing is something I love to do. It’s just like freshman year of high school, ’m coming in focused and ready to get to work. t’s a big jump from high school to college football and it’s gonna take a lot of hard work, but I’m no stranger.”
Ratliff is going in as a defensive end, but is open to the idea of playing wherever the Bulldogs need him to lineup at.
“From talking to coach, so far he likes me at D end,” Ratliff said. “So that’s what I’m working for right now, but you never know what could happen I’m just gonna work to be the best wherever he puts me.”
This year has been different for everyone.
But for seniors entering college, the number of scholarships have been somewhat limited with schools offering seniors this season an extra year of eligibility.
“It’s a blessing from God to get to play the game at the next level and have a free education,” Ratliff said. For that, I thank (East Ridge) coach (Ben) Runyon for pushing me to be the best I could be and I thank God for putting me on this road.”
East Ridge didn’t win as many games as the Warriors wanted to this season, but everyone could see the improvements the team made over the past couple of seasons.
Ratliff is thankful that he got to be a part of the Warriors program.
“What we started is the beginning,” Ratliff said. “But now that the weight room is in full effect with those kids, a bet I’m willing to make is in the next few years expect a lot of talent getting recognized from up there and most importantly, expect a lot of success. The coaching staff, right now, are some of the better coaches to coach at East Ridge and the players are hungry for success. Hopefully by the time I’m done with college, that will be one of the top ball clubs in the mountains.”
Ratliff has four more years to improve and excel on the football field with Union College.
