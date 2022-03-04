If Ms. Basketball was rewarded on toughness and heart, Cassidy Rowe would have no competition.
Tuesday night, the Ms. Basketball Candidate once again displayed toughness and heart with the will to play through pain as she suited up one final time for Shelby Valley.
Cassidy Rowe played with a severely injured wrist, but Shelby Valley fell to Lawrence County 57-41 in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Cassidy Rowe put on a gutty performance as she played much of the game using her left hand only as her right wrist was heavily taped. She did score four points, dished out four assists, had three steals and a rebound.
Cassidy Rowe has played through injuries her whole career. Her freshman and sophomore seasons, she tore both her ACLs. Last season, her junior year, she broke her ribs in the last couple of weeks of the regular season. Last week, she severely injured her right wrist in the district championship game against Pikeville.
Besides Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley senior Alyssa Elswick also played her final game for the Lady Wildcats. Elswick finished the game with a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds.
But Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner was too much.
Feltner leads the state in scoring and finished with a game-high 29 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, with four steals and three assists.
The game was close at the halftime break, but Feltner got some help in the third quarter.
Lawrence County’s Sophie Adkins got hot from three.
Shelby Valley held a 22-21 halftime lead.
The Lady Wildcats got out to a quick start in the third.
Kyra Looney opened the third with a three and Elswick followed with a basket inside. Kylie Alvin added a basket to give Shelby Valley a 29-21 lead with 6:02 left in the third.
Lawrence County called a timeout and settled down after that. Adkins knocked down her first three with 5:20 left in the third to cut the lead to 29-24.
Feltner scored after pulling down one of her eight offensive rebounds on the night with 5:07 left. Adkins followed with her second three to tie things up at 29-29.
Elswick stopped the 8-0 run by knocking down a pair of free throws with 3:42 left to put Shelby Valley back in front 31-29.
Adkins responded with back-to-back threes for Lawrence County to give the Lady Bulldogs a 35-31 lead with 3:12 left in the third.
Shelby Valley seventh-grader Sophie Johnson knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 35-33.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the quarter strong. Feltner knocked down a pair of free throws and then Adkins hit her fifth three of the quarter to give Lawrence County a 40-33 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Adkins finished the game with 15 points on five for seven shooting from three-point range.
Elswick opened the fourth with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 40-35.
Feltner took over to put the game out of reach in the fourth.
Feltner scored on a nice give and go with 7:14 left to push the lead to 42-35. She followed it with an and-one with 5:25 left to play. The three-point play pushed the lead to 45-35. Feltner scored again with 3:08 left to push the lead to 49-35.
Elswick scored the last six Shelby Valley points of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Lawrence County advanced to Friday’s 15th Region semifinals against Paintsville at 8:00 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Shelby Valley finished the season with a 22-9 record.
Cassidy Rowe will find out soon if she is the next Ms. Basketball or not. She will go on to further her playing career at the University of Kentucky.
Elswick will take her talents to play at Thomas More at the collegiate level.