As a new athletic year is getting ready to start, Pikeville is doing a little reflecting.
Reflecting on the success of all of their programs during the last school year.
It all started with fall sports like football, cross country, golf and went all the way to the end of the season to track and field.
The Panther football team won the Class A state championship, the boys’ basketball team won the All “A” Classic state title and the baseball team won the All “A” Classic state championship as well. Only one other school had accomplished that feat.
“I had a parent say to me that football kind of sets the tone for the entire year,” Pikeville girls’ basketball Coach and Athletic Director Kristy Orem said. “Our football team comes out and wins a state championship. We go from there right into the All “A” and we had a really good run, but our boys come out and win the state tournament. Then you go into February and our cheerleaders win the national championship. I don’t know if we would’ve won the baseball state championship if hadn’t had all of the success before then because our kids just roll into a place and think, we’re going to win. I think that’s huge if you go out and win that. We had our first-ever tennis region championship. We also had the boys’ track team finish third at the state. Cross Country won a regional championship. Tack boys’ and girls’ won region championships. Then track goes into the state and nobody expected it and they finish third. It’s just been fun to watch our kids because I do see when I pull in here at 5:30 a.m. a lot of cars out here. That’s what people don’t realize what our kids do in the offseason.”
But Pikeville wasn’t nearly finished collecting trophies there. The cheerleaders won the region championship and topped it off with a national championship; their second straight national title.
The girls’ basketball team won their fourth straight 15th Region championship. The Lady Panthers also won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and advanced to the All “A” Classic state tournament semifinals. The Lady Panthers also captured the 59th District championship. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 31-3 record.
The boys’ basketball team also added the 15th Region All “A” Classic trophy, the 59th District trophy and the 15th Region championship to their collection. The Panthers advanced to the second round and took eventual state champion George Rogers Clark to the wire before falling 43-38. The Panthers finished the season with a 32-3 record.
The football squad won their third state championship under Chris McNamee and their sixth in school in history. The Panthers finished the season with a 14-2 record.
The volleyball team added a district championship and a 15th Region All “A” Classic title to the trophy case and finished the season with a 29-10 record.
Pikeville’s golf team won the region and at state Cam Roberts finished third overall as a freshman.
The boys’ and girls’ track and field team also won region championships. The boys’ finished third overall and had Jacob Rogers bring home a state championship.
“He’s (Cam Roberts) phenomenal,” Orem said. “I know I’ve kept up with him this summer and he’s playing in really big tournaments and it’s just unbelievable what he’s doing. I think he finished in the top 3 or top 5 of a really big youth amateur tournament. I’ve always said this, but I’ve always dreamed of being at a school that we understood that if you win in the classroom, you will win on the court and on the field and if you win on the court and field, then you’re going to win in life. This is the place, Pikeville just gets it. I think our kids get it, our administration gets it, our parents understand it. We want to win at everything. It’s just fun to watch our kids handle that pressure for next year. The target just gets bigger and people just want to beat us even more. How will we handle it? What will do to top this? We all know it was the most successful year in our school’s history.”
The boys’ tennis team also captured a region title.
The baseball team also added a 59th District championship along with their All “A” state championship.
The softball team finished 23-13 and added the 59th District championship. Emily Ford was named All State First Team and Kelcie Adams was named Honorable Mention.
It was an unprecedented season of success for Pikeville High School on the athletic playing fields.
“The pressure is on for a lot of us,” Orem said. “The kids feel it and I feel it. The big thing is that our kids, when you talk about volleyball, I see them in the gym right now. They won an All “A” region title last year, but they see the success of their peers and I can see the motivation. They’re like we got to get better, whereas a lot of people winning an All “A” region and having 29 wins, would think that’s great. For us and our school, the expectations are just so much more. They see their peers and look back and think, alright, we want to do that next year. For my girls, they keep saying that we felt like we let a state championship get away from us, so it’s a little motivation for them. If you look at football, the success that they have is just expected. Cheer it’s expected. Everybody just expects them to roll down there and beat 90 schools and win a national championship because that is just what they do. For those girls, they’re working all of the time too. It’s just amazing.”
Everything school. That was the Pikeville motto last year.
And it was more than just athletics.
It was about cheering on everything the school did from athletics to academics and everything in between.
“I think that’s huge to have their peers behind them,” Orem said. “They’re really there for their peers. They love to cheer each other on. You’ll see the boys’ basketball team cheering on the girls and girls’ basketball team cheering on the boys. This is the only place around that you can have a cheerleading team hold practice and the gym is packed. It is because they are extraordinary. Everybody wants to see it because nobody else does something like that around here. Then you go out to football and the kids are there dressed up because every day is a spirit day here. I always talk to others too because in my office I can hear kids and what they’re talking about outside. This is the only place that you hear kids talking about ACT scores and getting A’s in the classroom. It’s not cool here to get B’s. It’s not cool here to have lower than a 28 on the ACT. Academics is really a big deal here and they all want to succeed at everything they do.”
Orem is the girls’ basketball coach and also the school’s athletics director.
She has to be involved in all of the athletic events going on at the school.
And her title gives her a unique perspective of the type of year Pikeville had last year.
“It is (a unique situation being Athletics Director),” Orem said. “Right now, is the most exciting time of the year. You get a little break and then you comeback and you watch kids start to pick back up again and be back on campus and be around everything. Even teams like cross country, I drive out of here and see four boys running every day. To watch kids like that win region championships and watch my girls who do something and you’re like, ‘How does that happen?’ Rylee Theiss goes out, who has never thrown a shot or disc up until two weeks before, goes and wins the regional tournament championship. Jacob Rogers wins the triple jump state championship. Nobody expected that, but him probably because that’s just who he is. For me, I just think that watching them is such a joy. I hope that they know that. I hope that they know as administrators that we love watching them. I’m really in kind of a lull right now because it makes me sad to not be able to see them compete. I’m ready to start watching them compete again because watching them smile and watching them cheer for each other, that’s what life is about. If we can’t get these kids to cheer for each other and push each other to do better, then we failed. I really am a true believer that athletics gets you prepared for real life because unfortunately real life is a competition and if you don’t work hard, train hard and do what’s right, then good things aren’t going to happen to you. For me, it’s about watching learn what’s going to prepare them for life.”
The KHSAA Dead Period ended July 9 and now the fall teams are in full swing with practices preparing for the upcoming season.
The Panthers will try to keep their success rolling in the 2022/2023 sports calendar year.