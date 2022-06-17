Summertime means football is right around the corner.
At UPike, the Bears’ youth summer camp kicks off Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.
The youth camp will run Monday, June 20-Wednesday June 22 from 9:00 a.m. until noon each day.
This will be UPike’s first youth football camp since COVID-19.
“Summer camps have kind of been on hold the past few years because of COVID-19 and all of the things going on,” UPike Coach Corey Fipps said. “The kids have been locked up under air conditioning playing video games and now mom and dad can kick them back outside with some of these youth camps and prospect camps going again. I’m really excited about our youth camp next week. It will run Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until noon. We feel like $60 is a good price for about nine hours of babysitting and getting the kids outside. Hopefully the weather will cool off. It’s been really hot outside this week, but we’re excited about getting local kids from this region out and involved in the youth football programs. The camp will be kindergarten through eighth-grade and we’ll divide those kids up in age groups and help them learn some skills. The biggest thing is to get kids to love football and show them what the UPike football program is all about. There are some really great high school football coaches in this region, so a lot of these kids have been coached up. We’re really just giving kids the opportunity to get back outside and that is really important to us.”
Fipps and his coaches will be there giving instructions to the youth campers, but so will some of the Bears’ players. The kids will have a chance to meet some of the local Bears who’ve they seen play in high school or even. It’s a chance for kids to get to know some of their favorite Bears’ players.
“During the first part of summer, we sent a lot of our guys home,” Fipps said. “The local guys here in the area are excited to work with these kids. Our coaches are excited for a change of pace. We deal with 18- to 22-year olds knuckleheads and then you really get to get back to what the game is all about, young guys who grow up idolizing the local high school programs of the region and some of our players, here locally, are heroes to them. It just feels good to get out there. We’ll have the boys and girls out there because six of our daughters are represented on this coaching staff and those girls will get out there and they’re as mean as rattlesnakes. We’re excited to have all of the kids from the area out.”
Fipps is heading into his second season as UPike football coach. He took the job in the summer last year and didn’t get a chance to do some things that he wanted too and the youth camp and prospect camps are two things he gets a chance to get involved with the local youth.
“For us, last year we transitioned and took this job late,” Fipps said. “Not many college football coaches are going to take a job midsummer. We’ve tried to have some down time. We tried to give our coaches an opportunity to go see family and we got to make some hires and do some things, but the excitement right now around our program with the new facilities and things like that is at a high. I’ve got to kick some of these coaches out of their office at night because we’re going to get hot and heavy quick, so you better enjoy yourself why you can.”
The future is bright for UPike athletics.
The announcement of Bear Mountain has created a buzz around all of the athletic programs.
Fipps is building until the Bears have a home of their own.
“I think it’s going to make these camps and everything else so much better,” Fipps said. “Next Friday night, we’re going to have a prospect camp for the kids who are going to be 2023 grads and the next recruiting class and even some underclassmen. We’re going to have that at Hambley. We’re going to have that at somebody else’s house. I know it’s a municipal city stadium, but it is really the high school’s home. Now being able to say hey, ‘Right up there on that mountain, that’s where we are going to be playing football in the near future,’ is huge for us. Very few times you can take a job, whether in the newspaper business or football or even working in a bank, were in the interview process, everything that was promised came to fruition. I’ve been a part of some programs were they promised something about facilities and you took another job and five years later, they’re still promising those facilities. The fact that this happened in a town that is, you and I and your readers know, is how land locked we are and how precious this is here. It’s not like being out in the middle of Kansas and saying hey, ‘We want to throw up a football field.’ For us, our kids, our players are so appreciative. I think our alums are even more appreciative because they understand and have been really wanting this to happen for around 20 years.”
Fipps focused a lot of his offseason recruiting on local talent. With the announcement of Bear Mountain, he hopes that helps him land even more local talent who want to stay home and build something special here at home.
“Sometimes the toughest kid to recruit is the kid right in your own back yard,” Fipps said. “There really is not much appeal to stay home. So when you get an opportunity to go out of town see something different, you want to do it. We’ve really encouraged kids to go see those places, but we ask them, ‘What is it going to feel like to build it at home?’ This program has always been mid range. What is it going to be take this to a national caliber type of program right here at home? You’re going to be revered forever. The program’s like Pikeville, Pike Central, Belfry, Johnson Central and Paintsville — all of these programs are really top notch programs across the state. Now I want to build a college football program that mirrors and matches that.”
UPike pride is high right now.
The pride the students, faculty and community have in the academic programs keeps growing with the announcement of the new dental school to go along with the school of optometry and the school of osteopathic medicine and the announcement of Bear Mountain, the school has more to offer than ever.
That excitement has created a buzz and a pride at UPike that may have never been matched before.
“I think it is because if you look at it and I’ll be honest, I’d love to make $9 million a year like Nick Saban, but I got into this profession to build men,” Fipps said. “Somebody in this changed and saved my life — my college football coach Randy Tribble did that for me at Harding University. When I look at it, the pride is high because bought into doing the right things. Knock on wood because I’m going to bit myself when I say this, but we didn’t have single major disciplinary issue out of our football players the past academic year. There’s not many college football programs that can that. We had well over a 3.0 GPA coming out of the spring semester. That’s a huge improvement, so our guys have bought into going to class, doing the right things, hanging out with the right people, then we can take pride in that and that pride is going to really show itself on the field. I tell these guys a lot that our goal is to walk out of here with the best two or three friends that you’ve ever had, because you’re going to have some little girls like this one who snuck in during the interview, a wife who is going to get sick and you’re going to lose your parents — so when you walk out of here, I want you to be battle tested and a UPike Bear who knows that you can rely on your former teammates, who knows you can rely on the skills that you learned here to be successful.”
The pride in athletics isn’t just in football, it’s across the board and the athletic programs are supporting each other more than ever.
“A rising tide raises all ships right,” Fipps said. “Football has come in and cleaned up some things and some other programs have elevated their games who was always doing it right. Right now, Coach (Kelly) Wells has hired some guys who are some really strong hires in the department and the brightest and best future the UPike Bears have is ahead. Not just football. Bear Mountain wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for all of these programs really looking to elevate their game. The dental school comes in and the academics are raised here. It’s kind of a trickle down economics where things work there way down through the university. Football wags the dog in any athletic department whether it’s revenue at Alabama or if it’s for us here, we feel like as long as we elevate our game, everybody else is going to come with us.”
UPike’s youth and prospect camps get underway Monday.
It’s the first step to the season.
The Bears and Coach Fipps want to see all of the young players and community involved and excited for the upcoming season.
“We’d love for you guys to come out and be a part of our youth camp,” Fipps said. “Our youth camp is next week Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Drop your kids off in a safe environment where they’ll be loved on and taken care of and they can learn some skills and have a really good time. That’s $60 and then after that, our prospect camp is $30. We already have a ton of kids signed up from all over the region to come and compete next Friday night from about 6:00 p.m. to about 9:00 p.m. You can find all of those camps on upikefootballcamps.com or you can walk up and we’ll gladly take cash or a check to get you signed up and ready to go.”