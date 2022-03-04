It just wasn’t Belfry’s night.
The Lady Pirates fell to Paintsville 50-22 Tuesday night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Lady Pirates never scored double figures in any quarter.
Belfry was nine for 44 shooting for the game (20.5 percent).
The Lady Pirates were two for 18 from three-point range on the night (11.1 percent).
Belfry’s Cushi Fletcher hit the game’s first shot to give the Lady Pirates a 2-0 lead.
Kali Mulcahy answered with a three for the Lady Tigers.
Fletcher answered with another basket as Belfry held a 4-3 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
Emilea Preece tied things up by splitting a pair of free throws for Paintsville. Ava Hyden followed with a three for the Lady Tigers and then Camryn Helton knocked down the third three of the first quarter to give Paintsville a 10-4 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
Linezze Phillips knocked down a three for Belfry with 35 seconds left in the first, but Kylie Kinner answered with another three for Paintsville to give the Lady Tigers a 15-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
Paintsville opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 23-7 lead. Helton knocked down a three to cap off the 8-0 run with 1:54 left in the first half.
Fletcher scored late for Belfry and Kinner knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Lady Tigers a 25-9 halftime lead.
Paintsville held Belfry to just two second quarter points.
Preece led the way for the Lady Tigers with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Helton added 15 points and was four for six from three-point range on the night. Kinner added 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and an assist. Hyden and Mulcahy each scored three points. Hyden pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and added steals.
Fletcher led the way for Belfry with a team-high 14 points. Phillips added three. Jenna Sparks followed with two points, a game-high 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Hope Coley also scored two points. Kyra Justice added a point.
Things didn’t get better for Belfry in the second half. Paintsville outscored Belfry 12-8 in the third as the Lady Tigers’ lead grew to 37-17.
Preece opened the fourth with a three for Paintsville. The Lady Tigers outscored Belfry 13-2 to take a 50-19 lead with just 25 seconds left.
Fletcher ended the game with a three for Belfry to set the game’s final scoreboard.
With the win, Paintsville advanced to Friday’s semifinals against Lawrence County at 8:00 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Belfry finished the season with a 16-14 record.