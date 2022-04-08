Kentucky is synonymous with football and bourbon.
What better way to tie them together than University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops being majority owner of a new bourbon made in Lexington?
“I’ve been blessed to be a part of this,” Stoops said. “I’ve been here going on 10 years, so football, basketball, horse racing and bourbon — that’s Kentucky. It is really good to be a part of it. I started just as a primary investor and ultimately worked up to be the primary owner. It’s been a lot of fun. I think part of it for me is just when you get some time, it pushes you to get out into the state to interact with the people and just to go through and shake hands at different spots and spend time with the fans and bourbon folks — just Kentucky people in general. It’s been really good for me to connect with them that way and get out and just see folks, while we’re out here promoting the bourbon.”
Registered Distillery One or RD One have produced a couple of Kentucky bourbons. They have an Old WN Tarr bourbon in two different proofs.
“You have to surround yourself with a winning team,” Stoops said. “We have a lot of good people. We can’t do any of this by yourself. We’re blessed we have a quality program here and we have people who are very knowledgeable and who work very hard. For me, I’m an investor and owner, so I don’t spend a lot of time with it as you know — believe me, I’m grinding on football and I know that’s where my bread is buttered. We have to be good in football and that’s my job. This is fun on the side, but it’s also fun being a part of that culture and building a winning brand. That starts with a winning team around you. A lot of those same principals that we used to build a football team, you need in the business world as well.”
Also to promote the brand, Paintsville native and former UK linebacker Kash Daniel is helping promote the product as brand ambassador.
“My thing has always been, now that football is over, I’m getting into more of the entrepreneur side of things,” Daniel said. “I started my own LLC and was trying to create sponsorships for this and that and I always wanted to, not target Kentucky companies as far as them helping me out with money and get my things going, but as far as trying to make Kentucky products cool and say, ‘Hey you don’t have to go out of state to get this or that.’ So I just think that the bourbon game is Kentucky. That is Kentucky. I’m not sitting here saying that the only reason I joined into it was because I’m trying to get stuff going, it was actually just a deal were I’m thankful to be a part of something with Coach Stoops.
“This came about when I was just asking for other potential sponsors that may want to be involved with what I have going on with my outdoor channel things like that. Then I realized that Coach Stoops was a part of it and I was like, ‘Hold on a second. Let me see if I can pull some strings here.’ Thankfully I got to meet up with Coach Stoops and Marsha Couch and Mike who is the head of the company.I got to meet people like Barry Brinegar and talk about what a great campaign would be with Coach Stoops being involved and being an investor in this company and I’m trying to add some more Kentucky flavor to it. He’s got all of the central state covered, but Eastern Kentucky is home for me and it’s good to be home. I’m hoping we get a lot of people to come out and support us and try our rich flavor bourbon.”
Being able to work with Daniel has been an added bonus for Stoops.
“It’s definitely a bonus,” Stoops said. “It’s fun spending time with Kash (Daniel) and it’s great to have him on board promoting the brand. Especially here in Eastern Kentucky. It’s a home run. The folks love him and it’s fun for me to come to this part of the state with Kash.”
Stoops, Daniel and the rest of the RD One team where traveling in a caravan meeting Wildcat fans and promoting the new bourbon.
“It’s awesome to come back and show Coach Stoops where I come from,” Daniel said. “Not just Paintsville, but our first stop was in Ashland and I was showing him Fairview High School and Raceland where I played ball at and some of the places where we’d go eat at. Coming through Prestonsburg and showing him some different places in Floyd County where my mom’s side of the family is from. I’ve got to see some people that I’ve not got to see in five, six or 10 years. Now we’re here in Pikeville and a lot of people don’t know that I’m originally from Pikeville and then moved to Paintsville when I was in the first grade. It’s good to be back in Eastern Kentucky. There are so many good people here and so many great people that I’ve not got to see in years. Just seeing new faces and how excited they are for not only myself, but for the brand and for Coach Stoops is big. It’s big for Coach Stoops to be here. With his schedule and everything like that, it’s hard for him to get out and visit the people, but the one thing I can say about Coach Stoops is when he does get a chance to connect with the fans, he’s probably one of the best in the country in doing that because he thoroughly enjoys going around from table-to-table.”
Throughout his tenure at the University of Kentucky, Stoops has built the Wildcats into a consistent winning program. He’s hoping to do the same with the RD One.
“It is a good feeling and what I love about it is the people in Kentucky want to be good in everything,” Stoops said. “They really support all sports. I mentioned football and basketball earlier, but it’s really all of the sports. You go and look at our teams and look at baseball, soccer, softball, volleyball and women’s basketball had a great run. People support all of our athletes and we’re grateful. The BBN (Big Blue Nation) is amazing and support the university, so it’s nice for us to give back with the time comes.”
“This is an award winning bourbon. It’s got two medals I’m not sitting here spilling things like I know, I’m still learning. Like I was telling some other people, I’m still used to that moonshine burning, not that bourbon burning. What I can say about the bourbon is that they both have rich flavors. I will say that the 96 proof bourbon has more of rye spice flavor to it and it has more of a kick to it, which I’m drinking something straight up, I do like a little kick on the back end, but not as soon as it touches my lips. Other people may feel different because everyone has different pallets and what not, but I believe that is a nice bourbon for a cocktail mix. Something you can water down a little bit, but the only difference between the 96 proof and the 114 proof is that there is no change in flavor, it’s just the difference in the proof. The 114, in my opinion, brings out the more boldness of the flavor rather than the rye spice, more of a vanilla flavor and on the breath out, you’re not breathing straight ethanol, you’re actually getting the flavor of the barrel so, if I’m drinking straight up, like I usually do, it’d probably be the 114. I’ve not tried the 12 year to be quite honest with you, but I imagine that’s pretty good as well. I’m just proud to be a part of the Kentucky brand and help a Kentucky brand flourish. It’s great being on the same team as Coach Stoops again.I’ve played with him and now, in the business world with him. It’s just the same. It’s all business, but we’ll still have some fun doing it, though.”
