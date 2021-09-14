What a weekend of football.
The high school season is in full swing.
A few little tidbits, Pikeville is really good.
Belfry is in Week 4 and still looking for its first win.
But don’t count the Pirates out in the long haul of Class 3A. Belfry has had a brutal schedule and once the playoffs start, should be right in the thick of things.
Letcher Central shutout a really good Hazard team which was a bit eye opening.
It also kind of shows how good Pikeville is as the Panthers cruised to a 48-7 win over the Cougars a week prior.
Perry Central picked up a big road win over Breathitt County.
Don’t sleep on the job that Mark Dixon is doing with the Commodores.
They keep getting better under his direction.
Johnson Central had an emotional game and in the end in overtime, found a way to win.
Mingo Central fell to Point Pleasant 66-28. The Miners are 1-1 on the season.
Tug Valley is still looking for its first win after falling to Symmes Valley 55-14.
That sets up a big matchup for the Panthers at Phelps this Friday.
The Hornets picked up a big 48-6 win over Hurley, Va.
In college, Ohio State got beat.
Iowa looked good against Iowa State.
Kentucky won its first test at home against Missouri, 35-28.
Now, Sunday was the day.
The day for my Bengals to take the field for the first time.
I love the Wildcats and college, but to me, the NFL is so much more fun to watch and follow.
Fantasy sports makes every game fun.
Gives you an extra incentive to follow each game.
So to me, the NFL is my favorite because I get to be a fan.
I’m down to only three fantasy teams this season and occasionally I participate in daily fantasy, but I digress.
The Bengals are my team.
Always have been, always will be.
So on Sunday, the Bengals pulled out a tough 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.
It’s the type of game that they would’ve lost last year.
Quarterback Joe Burrow made his return and looked sharp.
He took a hit early in the fourth quarter that tested his recently surgically repaired knee.
The play calling got more conservative after that hit.
But just a few takeaways.
Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase brings a different dynamic to the receivers.
People were questioning whether or not he could catch an NFL ball based on his drops in the preseason.
Tee Higgins also looked good at receiver and Tyler Boyd didn’t get many targets, but he did haul in four catches.
Running back Joe Dixon is healthy and looked solid. He had over 100 yards rushing and a TD.
The offensive line gave up a couple of sacks, but overall looked much improved.
On defense, the run defense looked great. The front seven were quick to the ball and made big plays and safety Jesse Bates even came up and helped slow Dalvin Cook a lot.
The Bengals held Cook, one of the top running backs in the league, to well under 100 yards.
But in overtime, when the Bengals usually found a way to lose, Sunday, they found a way to win.
First a late fumble recovery helped.
Then on fourth and two, Burrow found CJ Uzomah for a 32-yard gain to set up the game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson.
It was one win.
But it was a good sign to us die-hard Bengals fans.
This should be a fun team to watch the rest of the season.