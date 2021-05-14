Emily Ford is a strikeout machine.
The junior headed into Monday night’s game against Shelby Valley just two strikeouts short of setting a new school record.
She broke that record in the first inning as she struck out three batters in the first and Pikeville went on to knock off 59th District rival Shelby Valley 12-2 in six innings.
“I just wanted to get that out of the way because I know I have more goals to crush,” Ford said. “I’ve got one more to get the home run record and few more to get the season record.
“It’s incredible,” Pikeville coach Brandi Jo Howard said. “Seeing her just blossom and have the year that she’s having, but I’ll tell you, luck has nothing to do with it. She works hard and grinds 24/7. It’s just the dedication and hard work that she’s put in. She deserves every ounce of it. She is also a great leader for the rest of the team. I’m just so thankful to have her on our team.”
She was sitting at 719 career strikeouts, while the school record was 720.
She opened the game with a walk, then struck out the second Shelby Valley batter in the top of the first to tie the record of 720.
Then Ford gave up an RBI double to Kyra Looney.
After that she settled down and struck out the next Lady Wildcat to set the new school record.
“It was a little bit nerve wrecking, but it’s great to achieve goals,” Ford said. “It’s been a dream to break that record since I put on a Pikeville jersey during my sixth grade year. It’s always been a dream. I’m just thankful for this opportunity and that I was able to do it.”
She kept going as she finished with 11 strikeouts on the evening. She now has 730 career strikeouts as a junior and she missed her entire sophomore season because of COVID-19.
Ford also leads the state in strikeouts this season with 277. She is near the top of the state in wins with nine, innings pitched and era. She is also ranked in the Top 25 in hits, home runs, triples and RBIs. On the season, Ford is hitting .556 with seven home runs, seven triples, seven doubles, 36 RBIs.
“I’ve put in a lot of work,” Ford said. “It just takes some dedication to hit the ball and try and crush goals.”
Pikeville took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Cassidy Slater walked. Ford just missed a home run down the left field line a few pitches later. She ended up reaching on an error that allowed Slater to score and tie the game at 1-1. Ginna Jones followed with an infield single.
With runners on second and third, Olivia Hall grounded out, but drove the runner on third home to push the score to 2-1.
Pikeville’s offense got going again in the bottom of the third inning.
Kelcie Adams reached on an error to get things going. She then stole second and third base. Slater hit an RBI single to plate Adams and push the lead to 3-1.
Ford followed by crushing the ball for an RBI triple as the lead grew to 4-1.
After Jones drew a walk for Pikeville, Hall once again hit a ground-out RBI as Pikeville’s lead grew to 5-1.
Pikeville’s Isabelle Rose followed with a single. That set up Larren Collins. Collins hit an RBI single to push the lead to 6-1. Caroline Brown drew a walk to put two runners on.
Adams followed with a two RBI single as the lead grew to 8-1.
Pikeville added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ford singled to start things off.
Jones was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on. With one out, Shana Ray added an RBI single.
Shelby Valley got out of the fourth inning as Katelyn Thompson snagged a line-drive and then threw to first for an inning ending double-play.
Shelby Valley scored another run in the top of the sixth.
Riley Fleming singled to get things started. Maggie Hall drilled the ball to center for an RBI double as Shelby Valley cut the lead to 9-2.
Pikeville put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With one out, Ford smoked a shot down the right field line. The ball nearly left the park, but hit off the fence as she stood on third with her second triple of the game. A wild pitch allowed pinch runner Taylor Ritz to score from third.
Jones walked and Molly Coleman singled to put the game-ending run on.
After the second out of the inning, the stage was set for Rose.
Rose stepped to the plate and hit a walk-off two RBI double to bring the game to a close at 12-2.
“My favorite part is just seeing them smile after they get a bit hit because I know the hard work that they’ve put into it,” Howard said. “A lot of people underestimated us this year because we have a lot of freshman who have to step up and fill in a lot of roles. Every girl has bought in and we play as a team and they do what’s asked of them. I make switches all of the time and they give their best effort and as a coach, that’s all I can ask for.”
Ford finished four for four with two triples and an RBI. Rose was two for four with the walk-off two RBI double.
“This is a great win against (Shelby) Valley,” Howard said. “They are always a rival and it’s a fun rivalry, so there are always some nerves there. The girls came out and got the job done early, so I am proud of them for that. It was a great team effort today. We had runners on and then we got hits in big situations, so overall it was just a great win.”
Pikeville (20-7) is scheduled to take on Ashland Blazer and Woodford County this weekend. The site hasn’t been reported yet.
Shelby Valley (8-12) is scheduled to take on Knott Central and South Laurel Saturday at Knott Central.