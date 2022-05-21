You expect big moments and performances from Pikeville’s Emily Ford.
Monday evening, she delivered another big moment as she stepped up in the bottom of the seventh and walked off with the win after her at-bat.
Shelby Valley and Pikeville were tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh. Pikeville’s Olivia Hall reached on an error. She reached scoring position after Caroline Brown laid down a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Ford stepped to the plate and delivered a shot. It took a funny bounce and got by the Shelby Valley shortstop as the winning run scored on the play and the Lady Panthers walked off with a win and the No. 1 seed entering the 59th District Tournament.
Ford also picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Panthers. She tossed a complete game and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk, while striking out 13 batters.
Shelby Valley did its damage early.
In the top of the first inning, Josie Adkins reached on an error. She stole second and advanced to third on an errand throw. She scored on a throw to third after the ball got away from the Pikeville third baseman to give the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
The second run came in the top of the second. Kyra Looney led off the inning with a bang. A big bang. She hit a solo homer to left center to push the lead to 2-0.
Riley Fleming followed with a single and advanced to second on an error. After that, it was all Pikeville.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t register another hit and only one base runner the rest of the game.
The Lady Panthers didn’t snatch the momentum away from Shelby Valley, until the bottom of the fourth, though.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kelice Adams hit a leadoff single. Cassidy Slater followed with a sac bunt. Ginna Jones singled Isabelle Rose followed with a grounder to second. The Shelby Valley second baseman missed the tag on Jones and all the Pikeville runners were safe on the play.
That set up Shana Ray’s RBI single for Pikeville. Ray rounded first on the hit and the Lady Wildcats tried to pick her off at first. It was a close play, but Ray was thrown out, but Jones used a heads up moved and scored from third on the throw to first to tie the game at 2-2.
The game stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when Ford delivered the win in dramatic fashion.
Shelby Valley’s Emily Adkins suffered the loss as she gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks, while striking out 11 batters.
Ford led the way for the Lady Panthers at the plate with two doubles and the game winning swing. She hit a leadoff double on a heads up play in the bottom of the first and just nearly missed a home run as she doubled off the right field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The 59th District Tournament is scheduled to begin Monday at Jenkins.
Pikeville (19-11) is scheduled to take on Jenkins at 6:00 p.m. at Jenkins, while Shelby Valley (22-14) is scheduled to take on East Ridge at at 8:00 p.m.