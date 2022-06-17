The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association announced their All State Team earlier this week and some familiar faces appear on the list.
Pikeville senior pitcher Emily Ford was voted First Team All State in Class A, while Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah was voted First Team All State in Class 2A.
Ford and Hannah were also named Co-15th Region Players of the Year for their efforts.
Ford had another big season for the Lady Panthers on the mound and at the plate.
On the mound, she finished the season with a 19-9 record with a 2.11 earned run average (ERA). She tossed 186 innings of work and gave up 86 runs (56 earned) on 143 hits, while striking out 263 batters and walking 36. She also recorded two saves for the Lady Panthers. Ford finished 13th in the state in strikeouts after leading the state with 400 last season.
At the plate, Ford led the Lady Panthers hitting .388 on the season. She finished with 45 hits, 28 runs scored, six home runs, five triples, seven doubles, 32 RBIs, 12 walks and six steals. She only struck out eight times in 116 at-bats.
Hannah was solid on the mound and at the plate as well. Hannah finished the season with a 25-8 record with a 1.28 ERA. Hannah tossed 219 innings of work and gave up 56 runs (40 earned) on 129 hits, while striking out 350 batters and only walking 50. Hannah finished third in the state in strikeouts, seventh in wins and 15th in ERA. Hannah’s 219 innings pitched was the sixth most in the state.
Perry Central’s Kailey Dixon was also voted First Team All State in Class 2A.
Dixon had a huge season for the Lady Commodores. Dixon led Perry Central with a .561 batting average. She finished the season with 60 hits, 56 runs scored, seven home runs, 14 triples, nine doubles, 41 RBIs, 18 walks and stole 42 bases. She only struck out four times all season.
Dixon led the state in triples with 14. Dixon finished 28th in batting average, 14th in hits, 12th in the state in slugging percentage with a 1.103 slugging percentage. She also finished 12th in the state in steals.
Pikeville senior Kelcie Adams was voted Honorable Mention in Class A.
Adams had a stellar senior season for Pikeville as well. Finished second in hits with 42 and had a .385 batting average. Adams finished with 32 runs scored, two triples, five doubles, 16 RBIs, 17 base on balls and seven steals. She played multiple spots in the infield as well.
Several area players were named Academic All State as well. Belfry’s Cameron Childers, Kyle Phillips and Lizee Phillips were all named First Team Academic All State with a 3.75 GPA or higher.
Hazard’s Alexa Muha, Laken Chaney and Olivia Holbrook were each voted Academic All State with a 3.75 GPA or higher.
Johnson Central had several Lady Golden Eagles excel in the classroom as Clara Blair, Jaden Bowling, Macy Conley, Chloe Dyer, Clair Gamble, Kendal Hall, Keleigh Welch and Maddie Vaughn were named First Team Academic All State with a 3.75 GPA or higher. Johnson Central’s Abigail Williams was named Honorable Mention with a 3.25 to a 3.49 GPA.
Lawrence County junior Kensley Feltner was named First Team Academic All State with a 3.75 GPA or higher and teammate Ella Fitzpatrick was named Honorable Mention Academic All State.
Six players from Perry Central were named to the Academic All State First Team. Crystinia Couch, Kailey Dixon, Rylie Feltner, Emma Pigman and Kimberly Hughes were all named First Team Academic All State.
Pike Central had six Lady Hawks make the Academic All State list. Taylor Hannah, Kaiden Hess, Linsey Miracle, Zoey Ratliff and Sydney Thompson were all named to the First Team, while Emalie Tackett was voted Second Team All Academic All State.
Pikeville had six players make the First Team Academic All State team. Adams, Olivia Hall, Ford, Izzy Rose, Cassidy Slater and Brae Ward each made the first team.