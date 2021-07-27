Cole Bentley, a former Belfry football standout and current Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman and Austin Dotson, another former Pirate and a current member of the offensive line nicknamed “The Big Blue Wall” for the Kentucky Wildcats, held a football camp in their old stomping grounds at Haywood Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Bentley and Dotson donned the Belfry red together from 2013-2016, in which time span the Bucs won four consecutive KHSAA Class 3A State Championships.
The camp on Saturday contained two different sessions for kids ranging from grades K-8 looking to hone their football skills.
Bentley emphasized the importance of giving kids in the Belfry area the chance to learn the game from two people who play in the college ranks.
“For me, it was just getting those kids to be able to come out here and see college athletes from their area that grew up in the same place as them and had the same opportunities that they have,” said Bentley. “It was about them getting to see the living proof that it’s there and you can do it.”
Dotson had similar intentions.
“I was kind of the same way,” said Dotson. “When the NIL came out, Cole was the first person I called. I was like, man, we really need to go back to Belfry and host a camp so the kids can see that you can make it out of Pike County and do whatever. You can do whatever you want when you set your mind to it. We’re living proof of it. We came back to teach them a thing or two that they can develop even further and possibly take them to a collegiate career.”
While watching the first group of kids participate in the camp, which was for K-5 kids, Bentley expressed optimism about the kind of players they could be in the future.
“Down in Louisville, we have those kid camps and there’s always been a natural divide between the mountains when college athletes has cut off,” said Bentley. “I watched those drills and there were fifth graders that were doing those drills better than fifth and sixth graders in Louisville. The athletes are there. They just have to keep working.”
The positive remarks didn’t stop there. Dotson also gave his praise to the K-5 kids.
“The biggest thing I saw out of the K-5 kids was that they were just having fun,” said Dotson. “It was hot out there today and I was burning up and those kids just kept going and having fun with it. They’re tough kids. They just wanted to hit the whole time and that kind of describes mountain football a little bit.”
With Bentley being a Cardinal and Dotson being a Wildcat, the two did not get to face off against each other in the annual “Governor’s Cup” rivalry game between Kentucky and Louisville last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the all-conference schedule the SEC implemented a year ago.
That’s not the case this year since it is looking to be a normal season right now. The Cats and Cards are scheduled to resume their series on November 27 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville and the two Pond Creek products will go head-to-head once again. Bentley expressed his affection for his former teammate before joking around with him about when they play each other.
“Austin is my brother,” said Bentley. “I’ll tell that to anybody because I love him to death. It’s always tough going out there and wanting your team to win, but you’re open. If he was on defense, you could probably hope that maybe they shut him down a little bit and where he’s on offense I kind of hope that he does good because he’s my brother, but I hope he doesn’t do too good. It’s always fun. I’d say this is probably the first time it’s ever happened from a place in Pike County where two people line up for Power 5 teams and look across the field at each other.”
Dotson then fired some playful shots back at Bentley.
“I always thought it was pretty cool,” said Dotson. “I lined up and I’m on the field and I look over at Cole who’s sitting on the bench huffing and puffing because he just got off the field from scoring. I think it’s fun knowing that the guy I lined up with in high school throughout my whole high school career is sitting there doing the same thing I’m doing and I obviously want him to do good, but I don’t want the rest of his offense to do good because I want to win the game.”
Bentley has said that he plans to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft once his final season in Louisville concludes. He specifically stated that he hopes to hear his name called in the third round of next year’s draft. He wants to take care of the goals he has set for himself this year first, however.
“The way I’ve always looked at it is that if my personal goals are accomplished then the draft day will be what I want it to be,” said Bentley. “I want to be First Team All-ACC and I want to have at least two running backs go over 1,000 yards rushing.”
Dotson, on the other hand, said it was always a dream of his to play in the NFL. His biggest goal this year is to let his name be known across college football and prove to people that he can play at a professional level.
“Obviously I want to go to the NFL, but if it happens, it happens,” said Dotson. “I would love to go. It’s always been a dream of mine, but as of right now there’s not a lot of publicity with me because last year was really my first year playing serious snaps. I’m looking forward to it this year so I can really get my name out there and show that I can play at that next level.”
Dotson also wants his running backs to cross the 1,000 yard mark this season.
“I want every one of my running backs to have over 1,000,” said Dotson. “That’s what us offensive linemen pride ourselves on is being able to run the football and I want to be First Team All-SEC and get a lot more snaps and see where it goes from there.”