Pirates pick up first win of season
By Justin Holbrook
For the News-Express
BELFRY — Fans on Pond Creek have watched as Belfry opened the season with an unfamiliar start. A brutal opening schedule, a young team and injuries each added to Belfry’s early-season lumps as the Pirates started 0-5.
But Friday night, Belfry did not look like a winless team. The Pirates kicked off district play in style as they routed Magoffin County 43-0.
Belfry dominated all aspects of the game. The Pirates scored with ease and were equally dominant on defense. Belfry’s defense scored twice off of four interceptions, recorded a safety and held Magoffin County to negative six yards of offense in the first half.
The Pirates scored early and often, putting up 30-first quarter points.
On Belfry’s first offensive play of the game, Isaac Dixon scored on a 38-yard run giving Belfry an early 7-0 lead.
Belfry’s Caden Woolum came up with a Pirate interception and threw a 27-yard TD pass on the next play, giving Belfry a 14-0 lead, just three minutes into the game.
Belfry went up 16-0 as a snap sailed over the head of the Magoffin County quarterback. The short-field on the kick, set up a four-yard TD run by Dixon, extending the Belfry lead to 23-0 with 3:28 to play in the first quarter.
Dixon continued to dominate the first quarter; this time on the defensive end. Dixon picked off a pass and ran 50-yards for a score, giving Belfry a 30-0 lead with 2:21 to play in the first quarter.
Dixon found the end zone one more time; this time on a 73-yard run with 10:00 to play in the first half giving Belfry a 37-0 lead and the running clock.
Dixon was dominant in limited action. The 73-yard score was his last play of the night. Dixon finished with four TDs, one on the defensive side of the ball and three rushing scores. Dixon only carried the ball three times in the game tallying 115-yards on three carries.
The Pirates added another score late as Zayne Hatfield picked off a pass from the back of the end zone and ran it all the way back for the TD, making the final score 43-0.
Belfry returns to action Friday night as the Pirates travel to Floyd Central to take on the Jaguars.
Magoffin County (3-2) has the week off, before hosting Floyd Central the following week.
Warriors fall to Blackcats
By Steve LeMaster
Sports Writer
PRESTONSBURG - Visiting East Ridge fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Prestonsburg pulled away to win 48-22 in a Class 2A, District 8 football game at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24.
Prestonsburg forced East Ridge to play from behind throughout the district matchup. The Blackcats sprinted out to a 28-0 lead in the opening quarter.
Prestonsburg led 34-14 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Thriving on the ground, Prestonsburg rushed 56 times for 453 yards and six TDs.
Carter Akers led the Blackcats, rushing 21 times for 174 yards and two TDs.
Following Akers on the ground for Prestonsburg, Ethan Jarvis rushed 18 times for 150 yards and three TDs.
Behind Jarvis, Brant George rushed 10 times for 79 yards and one TD for the Blackcats.
Pacing Prestonsburg’s defensive unit. Akers recorded a game-high 11 tackles.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine led East Ridge, completing 15 of 22 passes for 259 yards and two TDs. Burdine completed at least one pass to six different receivers. The East Ridge quarterback threw one interception.
Zack Mason paced East Ridge in receiving, making four receptions for 62 yards.
Landon Robinson and Brad Howell hauled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Warriors.
Clinton Williamson and Zack Adkins combined to lead East Ridge’s defensive effort, recording nine tackles apiece.
The Warriors were limited on the ground, rushing 20 times for 43 yards and one TD.
Burdine added a rushing TD for East Ridge in the district loss.
East Ridge is scheduled to host Martin County for a Class 2A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 1.
Panthers fall to LCA, 31-14
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
Pikeville has only played at home once this season, but the road had been kind to the Panthers until last Friday night.
The Panthers squared off with Class 2A powerhouse Lexington Christian and fell 31-14.
Pikeville entered the game ranked as the top team in Class A, while Lexington Christian was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
Both teams have steam rolled opponents all season and Pikeville played well, but just came up short against a very talented Lexington Christian team.
The Eagles kept the high powered Panther pass game in check.
Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee was four for 13 passing for 43 yards.
Running back Blake Birchfield had a huge game against the powerhouse team, though. Birchfield led Pikeville as he rushed for 255 yards and a two TDs on 25 carries.
Pikeville gained 323 total yards of offense on the night.
Blake Caudill rushed for 13 yards and McNamee rushed for eight. Brenden Anthony chipped in with four yards rushing.
Grant Scott led the wide receivers with two catches for 19 yards. Standout wide receiver Zac Lockhart hauled in a 14-yard catch and Wade Hensley had a 10-yard catch for the Panthers.
Anthony led the Pikeville defense with 15 tackles. Luke Ray followed with 13 tackles.
Lexington Christian didn’t have any stats posted on the KHSAA website at press time.
Pikeville (5-1) is scheduled to be on the road for the fifth straight week as the Panthers visit Class 6A Madison Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Hawks fly past Jaguars
By Steve LeMaster
Sports Writer
EASTERN — Junior running back Matt Anderson and sophomore quarterback Tayvian Boykins combined to lead Pike Central over Floyd Central 54-28 in a Class 3A District 8 opener on Friday, Sept. 24.
The Hawks returned to the win column for the first team since defeating Pendleton County 20-8 in a season opener in Falmouth on Friday, Sept. 20.
Pike Central forced Floyd Central to play from behind during the district game. Visiting Pike Central started to separate itself early, outscoring Floyd Central 24-6 in the first quarter.
Stretching its lead prior to the intermission period, Pike Central added three TDs in the second quarter. The Hawks led 40-16 at halftime.
Pike Central rushed 40 times for 335 yards and seven TDs.
Anderson led the Hawks, rushing 21 times for 194 yards and two TDs in the district win.
In another solid effort, Boykins rushed 14 times for 121 yards and four TDs.
Contributing on the ground for Pike Central, Eric Perez rushed four times for 19 yards and one TD.
Shawn May paced Pike Central’s defensive effort, recording a game-high 18 tackles.
Behind May in the key defensive category, Perez logged 10 tackles.
Perez and May each posted four tackles for a loss.
Another Pike Central defensive player, Andrew Wood, tallied 10 tackles and returned a fumble recovery 93 yards.
Floyd Central rushed 57 times for 249 yards and four TDs. Sheston Johnson, Max Martin, John Johnson and Wesley Prater rushed for one TD apiece for the Jaguars. Sheston Johnson paced Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 17 times for 66 yards.
Through the air for Floyd Central, Martin completed five of 11 passes for 155 yards. Martin threw one interception.
Brody Buck paced Floyd Central in receiving, recording two receptions for 100 yards.
In addition to Buck’s effort in Floyd Central’s aerial attack, Jace Martin hauled in three receptions for 55 yards.
The loss forced Floyd Central to remain winless.
Bryce Thacker paced Floyd Central on defense, registering 10 tackles.
The Hawks have district games remaining against Lawrence County, Magoffin County and defending champion Belfry.
Pike Central is scheduled to visit Phelps for a non-district game on Friday, Oct. 1.
Hornets fall to Bobcats, 32-12
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
After starting the season 0-3, Phelps looked to win its third straight last Friday night at home against Betsy Layne.
The Bobcats ruined the Hornets’ plan, though as Betsy Layne picked up a 32-12 win.
Phelps’ Bryson Locklear led the way for the Hornet offense. Locklear was one of two passing for 53 yards and a TD. He also led the team in rushing with 83 yards on 11 carries.
Cainan Land was one of six passing for 16 yards and a TD with an interception.
Corey Turnmire caught both passes for the Hornets. He finished the night with two catches for 69 yards and two TDs.
Brayden Chapman added 51 yards on the ground on seven carries. Big man Landon Dotson had two carries for 21 yards. Land followed with 17 rushing yards on three carries.
Dotson had another monster game on defense. He finished the night with 18 tackles and a sack. Kenzeth Ratliff added 16 tackles and Will Gooslin added 11 tackles for the Hornets.
Betsy Layne quarterback Chase Mims had another excellent game. Mims was 21 for 32 passing for 277 yards and two TDs. Mims added 107 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Reese Musin led the Bobcat rushing attack with 229 yards and a TD on 19 carries. Nicholas Howell added 30 yards on three carries.
Howell led the wide receivers with 10 catches for 135 yards and a TD. Brady Robinson added four catches for 55 yards and a TD. Landon Howell hauled in a 35-yard catch. Music had three receptions for 32 yards and Jaxson Burchett had three catches for 20 yards.
Marcus Hall led Betsy Layne’s defense with 12 tackles. Jacob Carrer added seven tackles and Skylar Salisbury had six tackles and a sack.
The Bobcats forced two turnovers as well.
Carrer recovered a fumble and Robinson came up with an interception.
Betsy Layne (6-0) is scheduled to be on its Bye Week this week.
Phelps (2-4) is scheduled to host Pike Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.