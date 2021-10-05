Offensive firepower: Cats knock off Blackcats
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
ROBINSON CREEK — Prestonsburg kept hanging around and hanging around, until Shelby Valley put an exclamation point on a big 58-36 Class 2A District 8 win over the rival Blackcats last Thursday night.
With 10:06 left to play, Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne scored on a 42-yard TD run.
At that point, the Wildcats held a 44-22 lead and the game looked to be all, but over.
But Prestonsburg made things a little interesting after that.
With 8:53 left, Ethan Jarvis scored for the Blackcats to cut the lead to 44-28.
The Blackcats then went for and got the onside kick to get possession of the ball.
Jarvis scored again for the Blackcats to cut the lead to 44-36 after the two-point conversion to cut the Wildcats’ lead to within one score.
Prestonsburg once again went for the onside kick, this time Shelby Valley was ready for it and the Wildcats recovered the kick.
Shelby Valley marched down the field in a hurry as John Luke Fields scored on a 58-yard TD run with 4:34 left to play. The Wildcats scored on the two-point conversion to take a 52-36 lead.
After forcing the Blackcats to turn the ball over on downs, the Wildcats put the game away as Osborne scrambled for a three-yard TD run with 2:44 left to play.
Then Osborne came up with an interception to give the Wildcats the ball back and then, Shelby Valley ran the clock out on the Blackcats.
Shelby Valley had a huge night on offense.
The Wildcats put up nearly 700 yards of total offense on the night; 663 total yards of offense to be exact.
Osborne had an outstanding game for the Wildcats as he was 16 for 20 passing for 257 yards and two TDs. Osborne also rushed for 67 yards and three TDs on six carries.
Running back Jayden Newsome was dynamic for the Wildcats. Newsome rushed for 240 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. He also caught three passes for 44 yards.
Fields also had a big game for the Wildcats as he rushed for 62 yards and a TD on two carries and caught three passes for 67 yards and a TD.
Ethan Bentley added 39 yards on the ground on five carries and hauled in two catches for 31 yards and a TD.
Jesse Cook had three catches for 73 yards to lead the wide receivers. Brady Bentley also had four catches for 42 yards.
On the opening play of the game, Shelby Valley paid tribute to Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney as the Wildcats ran their first play from the wishbone formation; a staple of Matney’s power offense running games over the years.
After that, Fields broke a 57-yard TD run to give the Wildcats an early 8-0 lead.
Prestonsburg answered on its first possession as Brant George scored on a 52-yard TD run with 10:21 left in the first quarter. The Blackcats couldn’t score on the two-point conversion as the Wildcats held an 8-6 lead.
Shelby Valley turned the ball over on downs on its second possession.
The Wildcats forced Prestonsburg to punt on its next possession.
Osborne found Newsome for what looked to be a 76-yard TD pass, but a block in the back negated the score. It didn’t matter as Osborne scored his first rushing TD of the game with 2:57 left in the first quarter to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 16-6 after the Wildcats scored on the two-point conversion.
Neither team scored for a while after that.
The Wildcats had a bad snap deep in their own territory and Osborne did the smart thing and kicked the ball out of the end zone for a Shelby Valley safety with 5:29 left in the first half. The safety cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 16-8.
The Wildcats got the ball back once more before halftime. Osborne found Bentley for a 29-yard TD pass with 30 seconds left in the first half. After Osborne scored on the two-point conversion, the Wildcats held a 24-8 lead.
Prestonsburg got one more chance before the first half expired and the Blackcats took advantage as Jarvis scored as the clock ran out in the in the half. The Blackcats added the two-point conversion to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 24-16 at the break.
The Blackcats had a strong showing running the ball, but their pass game didn’t add much to their offense against the Wildcats.
Jarvis led the way for the Blackcats as he rushed for 170 yards and three TDs on 18 carries. George added 117 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Carter Akers rushed for 19 yards on 10 carries and Dalton Elliot added a 17-yard run.
Blackcat quarterback Reece Hamilton was two for nine passing for nine yards and an interception.
The Blackcats got the ball to start the second half, but the Wildcats forced them to punt.
Newsome broke a 79-yard TD run on Shelby Valley’s first possession of the second half as the Wildcat lead grew to 30-16 with 9:27 left in the third.
The Blackcats answered as George scored on a 54-yard run with 8:57 to cut the lead to 30-22.
The Wildcats answered as Newsome scored on a nine-yard TD run with 8:12 left in the third to push the lead to 38-22 after Osborne scored on the two-point conversion.
Shelby Valley (3-3, 1-1 district) is scheduled to visit district rival Martin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The game may determine which team gets a home playoff game.
Prestonsburg (4-3, 1-1) is scheduled to host district rival West Carter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Panthers fall on road 21-19 to Class 6A Madison Central
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
Pikeville had chances to knock off Class 6A Madison Central last Friday night, but the Panthers couldn’t take advantage of their opportunities.
Pikeville fell on the road to Madison Central 21-19.
With just under five minutes to play, Pikeville’s Zac Lockhart came up with an interception to give the Panthers the ball back. The Panthers drove the ball inside the Madison Central five-yard line.
But the Panthers fumbled the ball and Madison Central held its 21-19 lead.
Late in the game Pikeville had one more chance to win the game.
Lockhart received the Madison Central punt with 1:41 left to play. McNamee found Hensley on back-to-back passes to push the ball to the Madison Central 22-yard line.
Pikeville’s Jacob Rogers had a chance to win the game for the Panthers as time expired, but his 39-yard field goal was no good and Madison Central escaped with the 21-19 win.
McNamee led the way for the Panthers as he was 14 for 21 passing for 127 yards and a TD with an interception. He also added 19 yards and a TD on six carries.
Blake Birchfield led the rushing attack with 124 yards on 25 carries. Brenden Anthony added 25 yards on three carries. Lockhart added an eight-yard run.
Hensley led the receivers with six catches for 66 yards and a TD. Lockhart had two catches for 30 yards. Tight end Grant Scott hauled in two catches for 17 yards. Birchfield had two catches for 10 yards and Brandon Lowe added two catches for four yards.
Luke Ray led Pikeville’s defense with 14 tackles on the night. Aaron Slone, Josh Taylor, Sam Wright and Landon Hammock each added seven tackles.
Lockhart had two interceptions for the Panthers.
Madison Central scored first with 4:05 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead over the Panthers.
The Indians scored again with 1:17 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 14-0.
Pikeville got on the board with 6:52 left in the first half as McNamee scored on a five-yard keeper to cut the lead to 14-7.
After a Pikeville turnover, the Indians scored with 36 seconds left in the first half to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
Pikeville’s Rogers knocked down a 27-yard field goal before the half ended to cut the Madison Central lead to 21-0.
Rogers knocked down his second field goal with 2:44 left in the third to cut Madison Central’s lead to 21-13.
With 10:02 left in the game, McNamee found Hensley for a TD to cut the lead to 21-19. The Panthers went for the two-point conversion, but failed on the try.
Pikeville (5-2) is scheduled to host Sayre in Class A District 7 action this Friday night at home. This will be Pikeville’s second home game of the season.
Warriors fall to Cardinals
By Justin Holbrook
For the News-Express
LICK CREEK — On the back of Martin County’s helmets, there was a sticker which read, “JM.” This sticker was in honor of former coach Jim Matney, who coached the Cardinals when they were Sheldon Clark.
More than the stickers, it was the game which spoke honor to Matney as the Cardinals traveled to East Ridge and beat the Warriors 48-16.
The game was very Matney-like as Martin County’s strong rushing attack propelled them to victory. All seven of Martin County’s TDs came via the ground, as did all of the yards. Both of Martin County’s pass attempts fell incomplete.
While the final score was lopsided, the first half stayed close. East Ridge held a lead for the majority of the first half, but Martin County rattled off 41-unanswered points to secure the big District win.
Martin County scored on the first possession of the game as Branson Smith rumbled for 17 yards, giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.
But East Ridge answered as Isiah Adkins ran17-yards around the end, giving the Warriors an 8-7 lead with 6:57 to play in the first quarter.
After a Martin County fumble, East Ridge put together another drive. On the first play of the second quarter, quarterback Dylan Burdine fought his way for a two-yard score, giving the Warriors a 16-7 lead.
The turnover was the only time East Ridge stopped Martin County, the Cardinals scored on every other possession. Smith scored on an one-yard run with 8:49 to play in the game, trimming the East Ridge lead to two, at 16-14. The Cardinals scored once again before the half as quarterback Jason Maynard ran it in from eight-yards out, giving Martin County a 21-16 halftime lead.
For East Ridge the story of the game was injuries. Prior to the half, Burdine suffered an injury which kept him out the remainder of the game. The Warriors, who were already down a couple of starters, also saw Adkins suffer an injury in the second half.
Martin County opened the floodgates in the second half, scoring four TD’s. With 4:59 to play in the third quarter, Maynard scored on a five-yard run, extending the lead to 28-16.
The Cardinals scored twice in the final minute of the third quarter. First on a nine-yard run by Madden Miller, followed by a 12-yard run by Maynard, his third of the night, giving the Cardinals a 42-16 advantage.
Martin County added one more score in the fourth quarter, on a 10-yard run by Dawson Mills, making the final score 48-16.
East Ridge (2-4, 0-2 district) looks to end a four-game skid and pick up its first district win Friday as the Warriors travel to Bath County.
Martin County (5-3, 2-0) will host Shelby Valley in a game Friday night, which will put the winner in the driver’s seat for a home playoff game.
Pirates cruise past Jagauars
By Steve LeMaster
Sports Writer
EASTERN — Belfry claimed its second straight win in the 2021 high school football season on Thursday, Sept. 30, beating host Floyd Central 49-6 in a Class 3A, District 8 game.
After notching the win, Belfry improved to 2-5 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A, District 8.
Following the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the district.
The Pirates rushed for seven TDs in the win.
Belfry struck first with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter when senior running back Isaac Dixon broke free and scored on a 78-yard run.
Following an extra-point kick from Gideon Ireson, Belfry led 7-0.
Extending the Pirates’ lead early, quarterback Caden Woolum scored Belfry’s second TD, reaching the endzone from 33 yards out with 9:25 remaining in the first half.
After another Ireson extra-point kick, Belfry led 14-0.
Dre Young stretched Belfry’s lead later in the second quarter, scoring from three yards out with 3:17 remaining in the first half.
Ireson’s third extra-point kick pushed the Pirates ahead 21-0.
Prior to halftime, Dixon scored his second TD and Ireson connected on a fourth extra-point to put Belfry ahead 28-0.
Following the intermission period, Zayne Hatfield scored on a 25-yard run to push Belfry out in front 34-0. Capping Hatfield’s scoring run, Woolum added a two-point conversion run to put Belfry ahead 36-0 and force a running clock at the 10:04 mark of the third quarter.
Young delivered his second scoring run from 47 yards out with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter. After Aidan McCoy connected on an extra-point kick, Belfry led 43-0.
Floyd Central scored but Belfry added another TD late.
Austin Harlow scored on a 13-yard run for the Pirates in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
Floyd Central was limited to 140 yards of total offense.
The Jaguars rushed 34 times for 124 yards and one TD. John Johnson rushed for Floyd Central’s lone TD, reaching the end zone in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates have regular season games remaining versus Class 3A, District 8 rivals Lawrence County and Pike County Central as well as non-district foe Johnson Central.
Belfry has the week of Friday, Oct. 8 open. The Pirates are scheduled to host much-improved Lawrence County for a Class 3A, District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 15.