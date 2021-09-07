Cats hold off Jags, 16-14
EASTERN — Avoiding a loss, visiting Shelby Valley held on to defeat Floyd Central 16-14 in a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 3.
Shelby Valley notched its second straight win. The Wildcats won for the second time in six days after defeating rival Pike County Central 59-32 in the Pike Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 28.
After claiming the win, Shelby Valley improved to 2-1.
Floyd Central dropped to 0-3 as a result of its latest setback.
After a scoreless first quarter, Shelby Valley reached the end zone in the second period. The Wildcats led 8-0 at halftime and held on to win late.
Shelby Valley clung to a 16-14 lead with Floyd Central driving late in the game. Floyd Central was on the Shelby Valley 12 yard line when the Wildcats came up with a defensive stop on a 4th and 10 situation.
Shelby Valley used a balanced offensive attack to pull off the hard-fought win.
Sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne led Shelby Valley through the air, completing 11 of 13 passes for 147 yards and one TD. Osborne completed a nine-yard scoring pass to Ethan Bentley.
Jordan Ratliff led Shelby Valley in receiving, reeling in three receptions for 49 yards. In addition to Ratliff, Brady Bentley, Jayden Newsome and John Fields added multiple receptions for the Wildcats.
On the ground, Shelby Valley rushed 26 times for 198 yards and one TD. Newsome was the Wildcats’ leading ground gainer, rushing 10 times for 108 yards and one TD.
Along with Newsome, Osborne rushed nine times for 43 yards. Behind Newsome, Bentley rushed six times for 42 yards.
Caleb Lovins led Shelby Valley’s defensive effort, recording 17 tackles. Behind Lovins, Newsome recorded 16 tackles, while Osborne and Ethan Gunter added 10 tackles apiece. Providing a lift in the Wildcats’ secondary, Osborne recorded an interception and returned the picked-off pass 50 yards.
Floyd Central churned out nearly 300 yards on the ground in its short effort. The Jaguars rushed 59 times for 294 yards and two TDs.
Blake Adams led Floyd Central, rushing 26 times for 159 yards and two TDs.
Ranking second in rushing for the Jaguars behind Adams, Sheston Johnson rushed 16 times for 70 yards.
Following Johnson, Max Martin rushed 14 times for 53 yards for the Jaguars.
BJ Peterson paced Floyd Central’s defensive effort, recording 12 tackles.
Shelby Valley is scheduled to host North Laurel on Friday, Sept. 10.
Panthers blow by Cougars
WHITESBURG — If you blinked, you might’ve missed a Pikeville scoring drive last Friday night against Letcher Central.
Most of Pikeville’s drives didn’t take long as the Panthers cruised to a 48-7 win over Class 4A Letcher Central.
On the opening play of the first drive, Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield scored on a 65-yard TD run to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead after the extra-point.
Letcher Central was forced to punt on its first drive.
On the Panthers’ second drive a bad snap, while punting set up the Cougars deep in Pikeville territory.
Letcher Central took advantage of the mishap and scored as quarterback Carson Adams Nicholas Haning for an eight-yard TD pass with 1:51 left in the first quarter.
Pikeville answered quickly.
Panther quarterback Isaac McNamee dropped back after a play-action and found Zac Lockhart with a nice throw. Lockhart did the rest as he scored on a 67-yard TD. Pikeville held a 13-7 lead with 1:37 left in the first quarter.
Pikeville’s next score didn’t come until late in the first half. Lockhart came up with an interception to give the Panthers the ball back.
After that, McNamee found Lockhart for a 53-yard TD pass with 3:09 left in the first half. McNamee found Grant Scott for the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 21-7 lead.
The Panthers weren’t finished in the first half, though.
Lockhart came up with his second interception of the game.
That turnover set up McNamee who found tight end Grant Scott for a TD with just 31 seconds left in the first half.
That pushed the lead to 28-7 at the halftime break.
McNamee found Lockhart for a 31-yard TD pass with 8:18 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 35-7 after the extra-point kick.
After Pikeville’s Barrett Caudill came up with an interception for the Panthers, Birchfield struck again. Birchfield scored on a 23-yard TD run with 7:56 left in the third to push the lead to 41-7.
Pikeville put the finishing touches on the win early in the fourth quarter as McNamee found Wade Hensley for a 20-yard TD pass with 10:51 left in the game.
McNamee finished with five passing TDs.
Lockhart had three receiving TDs and two interceptions on the night.
Birchfield rushed for two TDs.
Scott and Hensley caught a TD each.
Pikeville (3-0) is on a BYE this week. The Panthers are scheduled to be back in action Friday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Belfry.
Heartbreak
Prestonsburg had the ground game rolling Friday night against Phelps to set the table for what looked like an easy win for the Blackcats. The Hornets, however had other plans with a late game rally to score a TD and onside kick off recovery, but a lost fumble put the nail in the coffin, sealing the victory for the Blackcats.
The bout was a defensive stand off with Phelps showing a crack in its armor first. The Hornets’ opening drive on offense had some momentum, driving into Blackcat territory before stalling out with a fourth and eight at the 37-yard line.
Prestonsburg’s initial drive started at its own 20-yard line and the Blackcats wouldn’t let go of the ball for the remainder of the first quarter. Ethan Jarvis sparked the offense with a 10-yard run and a first down to move the chains. Carter Akers scampered for a first down into Hornet territory later in the drive. The Blackcats were later faced with a fourth and short on the 30- yard line; Akers picked up the first down conversion to continue the drive. Ethan Jarvis capped off the drive with a run up the middle to score the first TD of the game. Prestonsburg had an unsuccessful two-point conversion to make the score 6 – 0 as time expired in the first quarter.
The Hornets and Blackcats exchanged possessions three times in the second quarter ending in a stalemate as neither team found pay dirt throughout the half.
The Blackcats received the second half kickoff and again showed great clock management, but just couldn’t capitalize. The Blackcats converted on a third and fourth down each en route to the red zone. Prestonsburg was looking at yet another fourth and six on the Hornets’ six-yard line. Alex Harris was swallowed up in the backfield though to come away from the drive with no points, but only 2:21 left in the third quarter.
After the two exchanged possessions a few times without a score, Prestonsburg took over on their own 40-yard line with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter. Again, Akers chewed clock and gained yardage as he did all night for the Blackcats. After wearing down the Hornet defense, the Blackcats made their way into the end zone courtesy of Akers with a run up the middle. After the extra point failed, it was 12 – 0 with just 2:20 remaining.
Will Gooslin sparked the Hornet offense that looked to be down and out with a breakaway run to the Prestonsburg 15. Bryson Locklear’s pass to Corey Turnmire in the end zone was caught, resulting in the first points on the board for Phelps with 1:23 remaining in the game. The Hornets ran the ball in for a two-point conversion, and the score was 12 – 8.
Phelps had the momentum, but time wasn’t on their side as they only had 83 seconds to try to mount a charge, and they needed to find a way to possess the ball. The Hornets were able to do just that, recovering the onside kick attempt giving them great field position and control of the ball to make a drive.
The Hornets started with a first and 10 at the Prestonsburg 45-yard line. A bad snap had quarterback Cainan Land off balance with the ball coming loose, resulting in a pursuit from both Land and a Prestonsburg defensive lineman chasing it down. Akers, after having a stellar game on offense, was the one to snatch up the loose ball and end any chances of a comeback for the Hornets.
The Blackcats took over with 1:15 remaining in victory formation and pulled off the win, 12 – 8. Phelps drops to 0 – 3 on the season.
Prestonsburg is now 1 – 2.
The Hornets will visit Hurley, Va. at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Blackcats face Powell County at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Bobcats stay perfect, hand Warriors first loss
LICK CREEK – Betsy Layne and East Ridge were both in unchartered waters Friday night at East Ridge.
Both squads entered with 2-0 records. The Warriors were seeking to be 3-0 for the first time in school history and Betsy Layne was looking for its first 3-0 start since 2013.
The game was anticipated to be a back-and-forth battle, but it was not that. The Bobcats controlled the game from start-to-finish and coasted to 3-0, with a 50-16 victory.
The Bobcats lit up the scoreboard behind star-quarterback Chase Mims. The senior signal caller accounted for five TDs, four through the air and one via the ground. Mims also cashed in four two-point conversions.
The Bobcats never trailed, scoring the first 24 points of the contest.
Betsy Layne started on its first possession, marching down the field on eight plays, before scoring via a short run by Mitchell Castle to give Betsy Layne an 8-0 lead with 8:24 to play in the opening period.
Mims found Brady Robinson on back-to-back drives, from six and seven-yards out, spotting the Bobcats a 24-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
East Ridge finally got on the board with 6:26 to play in the first half as Dylan Burdine broke free for a10-yard TD run, hurdling defenders to get the score. Burdine, who has been hot early in the season, never had time to settle in Friday night the Bobcats stayed in the backfield, keeping Burdine under duress for the entire contest.
After East Ridge scored, it took Mims less than a minute to shift the momentum back to the Bobcats. With 6:26 to play in the first half, Mims found Reese Music for a 38-yard TD pass pushing the Betsy Layne lead to 30-8.
The Bobcats quickly scored twice in the second half to put the running clock into effect. The first score came on a five-yard run by Mims, followed by a 22-yard pass from Mims to Music,pushing the lead to 44-8, with 7:08 to play in the third quarter.
The Warriors scored with 37 seconds to play in the third period as tailback Nathan Martin punched it in from one-yard out.
The Bobcats scored once more with 5:46 to play in the game, on a 12-yard run by Austin Tackett making the final score 50-16.
Betsy Layne returns home Friday night to take on Jenkins. The Warriors travel to Harlan to face the Green Dragons. Both contests are scheduled to kick at 7:30 p.m.