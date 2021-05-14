If you’ve ever watched them play, you can see the chemistry.
But Cassidy Rowe’s and Alyssa Elswick’s relationship isn’t just close on the court, it’s close off the court as well.
The two have been playing basketball together since Pee Wee Leave.
Since then, they have spent countless hours together on and off the court.
Their bond isn’t just a friendship, it’s more like a sisterhood.
“My earliest memory was Pee Wee at Virgie,” Elswick said. “We were like six or seven and I think we were probably in Kindergarten. That’s my earliest memory. It’s just kind of natural now. It’s weird to play with other people.”
“It’s crazy to think that the two of us playing together in Pee Wee would lead to how we play now,” Cassidy Rowe said.
Cassidy Rowe and Elswick will be entering their senior seasons and they will be one of, if not, the top senior duo in the state.
The duo have some big goals they want to attain together before their high school careers come to an end.
“I think we can both agree that one of our combined goals together would be a clean sweep of both district, All “A” 15th Region and the 15th Region Tournament,” Elswick said. “Maybe even both of the state titles as well. Those are my goals. I think we can agree on that, though.”
“I totally agree with her (Elswick),” Cassidy Rowe said. “It’s just kind of bittersweet because it’s our last season together. We’ve played together for so long. We’ll be on our separate ways in college. It’s really just bittersweet.”
One person has been around to see duo’s evolution since they started playing, Shelby Valley coach Doe Doe Rowe.
“It’s been a lot of fun coaching both of them,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “I started coaching them when they were little girls and now, they’re seniors. Like, Cassidy said, it’s bittersweet, but it’s been a lot of fun. Not too many people have been able to coach their daughter and Alyssa (Elswick) is like my daughter because we’ve spent so much time together. To be around both of them and they are such talented kids on and off the court, it’s been a pleasure and just a lot of fun for me.”
The two have so many memories, they can’t recall all of them. But they were especially close in middle school before either of the two started driving.
But as close as they are, like any sisters, they have also had their fair share of fights.
“Yeah we’re just as close off the court,” Elswick said. “Middle school especially before either of us could drive, I would go with her to the gym every day. Every single day before a game or practice and we had a lot of sleepovers. There were a lot of AAU trips together. There just a lot of trips together.”
“It’s kind of shocking that we haven’t killed each other yet,” Cassidy Rowe said. “We’ve had our fair share of fights, but we’re like sisters really.”
“We’ve had a couple of good fights, but we’re so close and we’re like sisters, so it’s just a part of it,” Elswick said joking.
When you first see Cassidy Rowe play — the one thing that sticks out the most is her passing ability.
Elswick is the recipient of a lot of great no looks and drive and dishes.
“The passes,” Elswick said. “The passes make me look really good.
“Well, it makes me look good when I have someone to catch the passes,” Cassidy Rowe said jokingly.
Elswick didn’t always have the ability to catch all of Cassidy Rowe’s passes, though.
After many passes off the face and hands, she got comfortable.
“It makes me look good when I catch them,” Elswick said. “But it took me a long time before I could catch them when we started actually getting a little bit decent as a player. It took me a long time before I learned how to catch them. So needless to say, I have taken many basketballs to the face.”
The duo had always played together, but then during Cassidy Rowe’s freshman season, she suffered and ACL injury and missed most of the season.
The following season, Cassidy Rowe suffered another ACL injury to her other knee and had to sit out most of her sophomore season as well.
That time was difficult for both of them.
“They both at an early age were showing great potential,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “Cassidy was a leader early on because of how she played and then she got hurt and had her surgeries. That forced Alyssa to change her game. She became our focal point and she became our leader. Now, they are leaders together. Side-by-side. They’re on the floor at the same time and it is special to have that on a team. I think the younger girls see that and the impact that these two have made at Shelby Valley High School is beautiful because of the things that they’ve done. They’ve won individual awards, they’ve won team awards. If you play any team in the state right now, their game plane is to stop Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick. I just hope the young kids will look up to them. I think they see that other teams say if that they can slow these two, we have a shot at beating Shelby Valley and now, the challenge is to step their game up and accomplish their goals.”
This season, Cassidy Rowe was injured late in the season, but still played through the injury.
“It felt like middle school again,” Elswick said. “My whole high school career I’ve never had that with her because she’s never been healthy. It really felt like old times. It felt good.”
“It felt good,” Cassidy Rowe said. “It had been so long since I had been healthy.”
Both of them have played high level AAU basketball over the years and have played without the other. It is just a different type of experience without the other one there.
“It’s very different not being on the court with her,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I’ll throw that pass the other person just won’t be looking sometimes. She’s so used to it now.”
“They get along so well,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “They know what they’re doing. They were talking about playing AAU and having over night trips and stuff like that. That’s something that you don’t see very often nowadays because teams will go out and recruit other kids to come in and play, instead of letting them build that relationship throughout the years. I think that’s why they’re so special. I think they’re no doubt one of, if not the top duo in the state. It’s all because they’ve created a relationship. The chemistry has always been there. Even at an early age you could tell because they would come out and do things that other kids couldn’t.”
The duo have played so long that they’ve created their own little rituals and routines.
“It wasn’t on a basketball court, but one of our first tournaments together in fifth grade, we were all signing a basketball and I actually wrote Cassidy Rowe No. 5 and I was No. 10 and I wrote it right beside her. I didn’t leave any space. I wrote it Cassidy Alyssa Rowe Elswick No. 5 and No. 10,” Elswick said.
“”Ever since then, we have always signed basketballs the same way,” Cassidy Rowe said. “It’s been so long and we’ve really played together our whole lives. It’s really sad that its going to come to an end next season.”
Both Elswick and Cassidy Rowe have committed to play college basketball. Cassidy Rowe committed to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky when she was a freshman.
Elswick committed to play at Thomas More just outside of Cincinnati last season.
“Well, Cassidy (Rowe) has been committed forever,” Elswick said. “It was going to suck, even though Lexington isn’t that far away, but it would’ve sucked to have been even further away from her. When we went up for my visit at Thomas More, I really liked that it was close to Lexington because I have another friend going to UK as well. So I was like, I’ve be with both of them and I really liked it and it’s not a far drive at all.”
“With Kentucky, I didn’t want to go too far from home,” Cassidy Rowe said. “Kentucky just really made me feel like a part of their family. I love the campus and the coaching staff. I just love everything about it.”
Both Cassidy Rowe and Elswick have been big on the AAU circuit.
Traveling in the offseason and playing against the toughest competition in the country helped them develop into two of the state’s top players entering their senior seasons.
“I think that run in the All “A” helped us elevate above other players our age,” Elswick said. “I think that’s why are advanced because we played AAU and more importantly, we’ve played on competitive stages whereas some kids weren’t doing that stuff in the postseason or playing year round. I think it has helped us get better. I think it’s why we are so good together.”
“I agree with her (Elswick) because it’s helped us grow as players by playing on the big stage,” Cassidy Rowe said. “But not even looking at the basketball aspect of it, it’s just made for some of the best memories of our lives that we’ve made together. It’s just such a blessing looking back.”
Leadership.
Both of Elswick and Cassidy Rowe possess it.
Cassidy Rowe is a point guard and leads by example.
Elswick leads by example, but can also be a little bit more vocal.
Cassidy Rowe leads the way for the guards, while Elswick controls the post players.
“I think the hardest thing for middle schoolers coming into high school is their confidence because they get really nervous,” Elswick said. “You really just have to get used to it because you’re 14 playing against people who are four years older than you sometimes. I think us being there for them and friends to them can help them get that confidence that they need. I think the younger girls just watching our work ethic just shows them how hard they have to work. i think we feed off of each other and if we’re working hard, then they’ll see it and start working hard. I just hope we can lead by example.”
“I know when I was their age, it was hard fit in with the older girls,’ Cassidy Rowe said. “I really had to earn playing time and I know how they feel in that situation, so I just try to make them feel welcome and a part of the team. I try to help anytime they have questions and just try and help build their confidence.”
That leadership helps Doe Doe Rowe as well.
“It really helps me with the other kids,” Doe Doe Rowe says. “I have two of the best players in the state that follow along in practice and others see that. They help out with the younger players. Cassidy takes care of the guards and Alyssa takes care of the bigs. They were our leaders this year also. When you talk about them playing AAU and playing against the best in the state and the country, I honestly feel like, looking back over the years, that these two actually started the trend of playing AAU ball. You had some kids playing local AAU, but these two started going everywhere to play. They were two of the first ones around here that were playing national AAU tournaments. These other kids got to see it and decided to do the same. It’s good for those other kids to do the same. It’s just a blessing for me to have two great kids who I know I can rely on and allows me to coach the other kids, while they do their thing.”
Miss Basketball.
It’s an award that only one player in the state gets.
It represents the best player in the state.
Both should be candidates and will look to have big senior seasons to be in the running for the award.
“Miss Basketball has always been a dream of mine,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I think that this region would be crazy not to send both of us to go for that award because we’ve both worked so hard and we’re both deserving of it. Obviously team wise, we’d really like to go to the state tournament. That’s always been a dream of ours and we’d like to win district and region and all that good stuff.”
“Personally, a goal for me, in the offseason I didn’t play AAU this year,” Elswick said. “I’ve been focusing on my nutrition and training and weightlifting. I’m trying to get lean and ready for college basketball. High school obviously comes first. Winning the region and state are big goals for us. I think that would be awesome if we could just accomplish that.”
Friends.
Leaders.
Teammates.
Sisters.
Whatever you want to call them, Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick have proven that they deserve to be mentioned with the top players in the state.
The one thing that they have that most of the other top players don’t is each other.
They’ll rely on the bond they have and the chemistry they’ve developed throughout the years to try and make their senior seasons the most memorable season yet.
The duo have some lofty goals, but with some hard work and having each other, the sky’s the limit as to what they can accomplish.