Prestonsburg opened the 15th Region All “A” Classic by pulling away from East Ridge and picking up a 60-43 win, while Pikeville followed with an outstanding performance to open the season and knocking off Martin County 63-51.
On the second night, Paintsville knocked off Jenkins 58-46 Wednesday evening.
Pretsonsburg and Pikeville will face off tonight at 6:00 p.m., while Paintsville will take on Shelby Valley in the other 15th Region semifinal matchup. The Lady Wildcats advanced after Betsy Layne dropped out of the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
Prestonsburg 60,
East Ridge 43
The Lady Warriors jumped out to an early lead, but Prestonsburg eventually took control of the game and rolled to a 60-43 win in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Lady Warriors Leah Wells split a pair of free throws with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
Prestonsburg fought back and tied the game at 7-7 after a basket by Kylie Stephens.
Alexis Skeens hit a three to give the Lady Blackcats a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Kirsten Easterling knocked down a pair of free throws to open the second quarter and cut the lead to 10-9.
Prestonburg’s Alivia Slone answered with a big three to push the lead to 13-9 and Faith Lazar added a basket to push the lead to 15-9 with 6:12 left in the first half.
Leah Wells knocked down a three for the Lady Warriors to cut the lead to 15-12 with 5:27 left in the first half.
Celina Mullins knocked down a three with 4:51 left as Prestonsburg’s lead grew to 20-12.
The Lady Blackcats held a 27-18 halftime lead.
Mullins knocked down another three with 2:17 left in the third to push the Prestonsburg lead to 43-25.
Easterling scored with 13 seconds left to help the Lady Warriors cut the lead to 47-27 at the end of the third.
Wells scored eight points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Warriors, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Blackcats went on to pick up the 60-43 win.
——
East Ridge — Leah Wells 15, Kirsten Easterling 12, Sylvia Ratliff 8, Haleigh Damron 4, Breanna Taylor 3, Lauren Mann 1.
Prestonsburg — Faith Lazar 13, Maggie Nelson 11, Alvia Slone 11, Celina Mullins 10, Kylie Stephens 8, Alexis Skeens 5, Shae Robinson 2.
Pikeville 63,
Martin County 51
Pikeville jumped out to a quick start.
The Lady Panthers built up a big 54-34 lead by the end of the third quarter, but had to hold off Martin County Tuesday night in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville opened the game on a 10-0 run. McKenzie Maynard scored to start the run and finished the run with her second basket of the night. The second basket came on a fast break as Trinity Rowe hit her in stride and she scored with 4:00 left in the first quarter.
Maynard and Rowe both finished the game with double-doubles. Rowe finished with a team-high 15 points and 10 assists, while Maynard finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
The Lady Panthers held a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Pikeville exploded for 26 points in the second quarter.
Maynard opened the third with seven straight points as the Lady Panthers’ lead grew to 22-12 with 5:03 left in the first half.
Kristen Whited finished with nine points in the second quarter and Rylee Theiss hit a three to beat the first half buzzer and send the Lady Panthers into the break with a 41-22 halftime lead.
Rowe opened the third with a three for Pikeville and Emma Ratliff added a jumper as the lead grew to 46-22 with 5:55 left in the third.
Maynard scored late in the third to give Pikeville a 54-34 lead heading into the last stanza of play.
Martin County pressed in the fourth quarter and it was effective, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Cardinals to overcome the 20-point deficit.
Lynndsey Cassell hit a jumper with 4:26 left to cut the lead to 56-46.
That was as close as Martin County would get as Rowe scored a late basket to put the finishing touches on the Pikeville win.
——
Martin County — Laken Williams 15, Lynndsey Cassell 12, Lakyn Porter 10, Katie Marcum 6, Alyssa Allen 4, Jaaliyah Williams 2, Graci Snyder 2.
Pikeville — Trinity Rowe 15, McKenzie Maynard 14, Kristen Whited 13, Rylee Theiss 9, Emma Ratliff 7, Leighan Jackson 5.
Paintsville 58,
Jenkins 46
Paintsville jumped out to a 14-0 run to start the game.
Jenkins kept fighting back after that point, but fell to the Lady Tigers 58-46 Wednesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in the only game of the night. Betsy Layne dropped out of the All “A” Classic giving Shelby Valley a Bye, until Friday’s semifinals.
Emilea Preece scored seven points in the opening 14-0 run.
The Lady Tigers held a 21-2 lead over Jenkins after the first quarter of play.
Jenkins started to fight back in the second quarter, though.
Kristen Thacker scored with 5:27 left in the first half to cut the lead to 23-5. Jerrica Thacker followed with a three at the 4:56 mark as the Lady Cavs cut the lead to 25-8.
Then freshman Emma Stewart scored the next seven straight points for Jenkins to cut the lead to 27-15 with 2:43 left in the half.
Stewart finished with a game-high 21 points.
Jenkins ended the first half with an 11-0 run to cut the halftime lead to 27-19.
Paintsville came back in the third quarter and started going back to Preece. She scored the first three points of the second half to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to 30-21.
Preece led the way for the Lady Tigers with a team-high 16 points. Ava Hyden followed with 15 points. Leandra Curnette added 14 points for the Lady Tigers.
Preece’s inside play opened things up on the outside as Kali Mulcahy knocked down a three with 5:42 left to push Paintsville’s lead to 33-23.
Mulcahy also reached double digit scoring for the Lady Tigers with 10 points on the night. She knocked down a pair of threes for Paintsville.
Paintsville kept extending the lead in the third quarter with a late 12-0 run to push the lead to 47-30 with 35 seconds left in the quarter.
Kristen Thacker gave the Lady Cavs some much needed momentum by knocking down a three to end the third quarter and cutting the lead to 47-33 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Kristin Thacker scored 10 points for Jenkins as well. Jerrica Thacker scored his 2,000th career point Monday night against Johnson Central in the season opener.
Jenkins opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 47-42 with just 6:00 left to play.
Paintsville responded with a 6-0 run of its own to push the lead to 53-42 with 3:31 left.
Jenkins couldn’t overcome the late surge as Paintsville held on for the 58-46 win.
——
Paintsville — Emilea Preece 16, Ava Hyden 15, Leandra Curnette 14, Kali Mulcahy 10, Camryn Helton 2, Abby Maynard 1.
Jenkins — Emma Stewart 21, Kristen Thacker 10, Jerrica Thacker 6, Lindsey Rose 3, Jasmine Caudill 2, Cadi Firth 2, Alexis Ritchie 2, Skye Brown 2.
