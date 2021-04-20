The All Mountain Team includes teams covered in the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and Hazard Herald. The All Mountain Team was voted on by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Joshua Blankenship.
Girls Player of the Year Candidates:
Kensley Feltner Lawrence County
Katie Jo Moore Floyd Central
Cassidy Rowe Shelby Valley
Trinity Rowe Pikeville
Kyera Thornsbury Belfry
Player of the Year:
Cassidy Rowe — Cassidy Rowe personifies toughness. The junior point guard has come off of double ACL surgeries and fought back to look 100 percent this season, until she suffered a broken rib late in the season. She battled through the pain and played with a broken rib. She re-broke the same rib at some point in postseason play. The University of Kentucky commit is a special player who can take over a game with just her passing alone. Rowe can shoot and her quickness isn’t matched by many. Rowe will enter her senior season as a legit Top 5 Ms. Basketball Candidate.
Coach of the Year
Candidates:
Les Trimble Paintsville
Kevin Deskins Belfry
Kristy Orem Pikeville
Denise Campbell Pike Central
Wesley Bryant Jenkins
Coach of the Year:
Kristy Orem Pikeville: Orem led Pikeville to its third straight Sweet 16 appearance this season. Pikeville lost a lot of senior leadership from a year ago. The Lady Panthers took Marshall County to the limit in the Sweet 16.
All Mountain First Team
Kensley Feltner Lawrence County
Katie Jo Moore Floyd Central
Trinity Rowe
Pikeville
Kyera Thornsbury Belfry
Kelci Blair Johnson Central
Alyssa Elswick Shelby Valley
Mackenzie Maynard Pikeville
Sammi Sites Johnson Central
All Mountain Second Team
Jerrica Thacker Jenkins
Emilea Preece Paintsville
Cushi Fletcher Belfry
Emalie Neace Perry Central
Emalie Tackett Pike Central
Kristin Meade Betsy Layne
Kristin Thacker Jenkins
Faith Lazar Prestonsburg
All Mountain Third Team
Kyra Looney Shelby Valley
Kristen Whited Pikeville
Kennedy Harvel Floyd Central
Celina Mullins Prestonsburg
Kim Akers Betsy Layne
Audrinna Harris Hazard
Leah Wells East Ridge
Hannah May Pike Central
Honorable Mention
Hazard
Mallory Combs
Perry Central
Chelsey Napier
Katie Dunnigan
Rani McIntyre
Haley Caudill
Magoffin County
Angel Mullis
Martin County
Katie Marcum
Lynndsey Cassell
Paintsville
Chloe Hannah
Leandra Curnutte
Ava Hyden
Johnson Central
Clara Blair
KK Vannoy
Prestonsburg
Alivia Slone
Kylie Stephens
Betsy Layne
Kennadie Boyette
Lauryn Watkins
Floyd Central
Grace Martin
Jada Johnson
Kamryn Shannon
Lawrence County
Sophie Adkins
Jenkins
Lindsey Rose
East Ridge
Sylvia Ratliff
Haleigh Damron
Shelby Valley
Zoee Johnson
Jazzy Meade
Laci Johnson
Pikeville
Emma Ratliff
Kylie Hall
Rylee Theiss
Phelps
Faith Potter
Amelia Casey
Kacie Dotson
Belfry
Kyra Justice
Jenna Sparks
Buckhorn
Kaitlyn Bowling
Cassidy Adams
Sheridan Combs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.