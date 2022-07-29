Pikeville’s Grant Scott stands out on the field.
His size is the first thing you notice, then you see the speed as he breaks free in the open field.
Then when the ball is thrown his way, he’s like magnet the way he hauls in passes with ease.
He’s a natural.
Scott had an outstanding junior season at Pikeville as he hauled in 22 catches for 276 yards and four TDs.
Scott played a pivotal role in the offense at tight end as both a receiver and run blocker.
The Panthers won their sixth state championship in school history last season.
Pikeville is looking run it back and bring home another trophy this season.
“Yeah, everyone is excited to be back and we want to get another one,” Scott said. “The team is looking sharp right now. We’re just trying to build. We got some young guys, but I think we’ll be ready for the start of the season.”
Scott reflected on the special season the Panthers had last year.
“You got to love it,” Scott said. “You just have too. I loved it and I’m pretty sure everyone else loved it too. I like getting in there and whether it’s blocking or catching balls, I’m willing to do anything to help the team win. I’m a huge fan of doing whatever it takes to win.”
This season the Panther offense will look slightly different.
Pikeville returns numerous pieces on offense, but lost a couple guys up front and starting quarterback Isaac McNamee.
The Panthers have three guys working to win the job in Isaac Duty, Sam Wright and Tayvian Boykins.
Grant thinks that all three possess great talent and the Panther offense will adjust to whoever is behind center.
“I don’t think it matters whoever it is going to be,” Scott said. “Whoever the coaches decide, I think they’re going to step in and do their part and we’re going to win some games.”
Grant will look to take a step forward in the receiving game after wide receiver Zac Lockhart graduated.
The Panther receiving corps will be ready once the season comes around.
“Wade and I are the two main guys coming back,” Scott said. “The other two receivers are strong and tough and are really good. More than good enough to get the job done. They’ve got it. They’re great. I love those guys.”
Pikeville knows what it feels like to have a let down after winning a state title.
That’s what happened in 2020 after the Panthers won the 2019 state championship.
“It’s hard,” Scott said. “Obviously, in 2020 we had those same goals after we won state in 2019 and stuff happened. We can’t let that happen again this year. We always want to beat Belfry. We also want to beat LCA, Madison Central because those are games we should’ve won last year.”
Pikeville has a tough schedule once again this season.
The Panthers open the season at Class 4A Corbin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 19 in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic. The Panthers follow by hosting Covington Catholic at 7:00 p.m. in the first game of the Pike County Bowl on Saturday, August 27 at Hillard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex. The Panthers then visit Paintsville, host defending Class 3A state champion Belfry and host Class 2A powerhouse Lexington Christian. Pikeville rounds out non district play at home against Class 6A Madison Central. The Panthers then visit Sayre in district play on October 7. The Panthers follow with a rematch of the Class A state championship game from last year against Russellville and end the regular season by taking on district rival Hazard at home.
“I love playing bigger competition,” Scott said. “Their names are out there and they probably bigger than ours are, but we’re going to show them that we’re just as good as them and we’re going to play them for four quarters and whoever wins — wins. We’re going to give it our all.”
Besides winning another state title, Scott has a couple of individual goals that he’d like to achieve this season.
“Not to sound selfish, but I’d like to have a couple more catches and a couple more TDs,” Scott said. “Everyone likes those. Really besides that, I’m just trying to earn a scholarship to play at the next level.”
