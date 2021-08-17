Sometimes when you throw a freshman into the fire as a starting quarterback, it is a bit overwhelming for them.
That wasn’t the case for Russ Osborne last season.
Even in the middle of a pandemic, the freshman was always calm, cool and collected.
Osborne made noise on the high school scene last year.
He was one of the top quarterbacks in Class 2A and emerged as name that everybody in the mountains should know.
As a freshman, Osborne finished last season 92 for 173 passing for 1,891 yards and 22 TDs with seven interceptions. He was also second on the team in rushing with 580 yards and six TDs on 77 carries.
Osborne is going into his second season in the Shelby Valley offense.
“This year is a little more comfortable because we’ve already had a whole year with the new offense,” Osborne said. “I guess that helps and things like scrimmages and all of the other things we did this summer too. Last year at this time, we didn’t even know if we were even going to get to play. Now we’re out here getting full practices and that is really a blessing to all of us.
“I think we all got used to it,” Osborne said. “Our line really got to work and then our seven-on-seven stuff just helped us with time and things like that. Coming out in practice, we’ve also worked on it really hard too. Last year, we weren’t supposed to do what we did because it was a new offense and people just expected us to run the ball. But this is the new Shelby Valley and I like it and so does everybody else on the team.”
“Last year was an instillation year of the offense,” Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton said. “We made a really big change with the offensive playbook. We changed from a run based offense to a run and pass offense. That really mixes up things and changes things a whole lot. It’s not just the look that the fans see, everything changes. It’s obvious that it’s something the kids really enjoy playing in. It’s a run system to play in. The kids who returned last year gave us a leg up early on and we all progressed each week and things took off. There’s a few more things in that offense we want to build and we should be able to implement them this year and I’m excited to see that happen.”
Shelby Valley graduated two offensive lineman, but return some solid talent up front. Senior Gavin Branham will be anchoring the line and look for center Caleb Lovins to have a big season on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats. Shelby Valley also has some impressive young size up front with Kyler Click.
The offensive line is the most important thing to Osborne’s success.
“That’s how you’re going to win ball games,” Osborne said. “You got to have a good line so you can run the ball and with their pass blocking. That’s how you’re going to win ballgames. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Osborne also has Jayden Newsome in the backfield with him. Newsome and Osborne have a great chemistry together.
“Jayden and I really have great chemistry,” Osborne said. “We’ve got people coming back who are really good. Some of these guys are people nobody is looking out for because they didn’t get a play much last year, but trust me, they’re there. They’ll come out and make plays and do some great stuff.”
Over the summer, Osborne was busy.
As a young prospect, he was invited to numerous football camps.
He attended, the University of Kentucky camp, the University of Alabama camp and so on and so on. The stack of camps he went to is impressive in itself.
But he just didn’t go to those camps to go, he went to learn and improve and grow and bring things back to help his team.
“It’s always good to grow and improve,” Osborne said. “Anytime I can bring stuff back to help my teammates and improve my game, it’s very important. Just to go out there and get in front of college coaches and stuff like that too is also important.”
The Alabama and UK camps really stood out for Osborne.
But those are two camps every football player would probably be interested in.
“Alabama was fun,” Osborne said. “UK was fun because I’ve grown up going to games there. All that really comes down to is learning stuff and getting better and bringing what I learned back to help us win ballgames and be a better team.”
The season is approaching fast.
Shelby Valley will open the season this Friday night at home at 7:30 p.m. against Class 4A Letcher Central.
“We can’t wait,” Osborne said. “We excited to LCC (Letcher Central). They’re one of the top teams in Class 4A. We have a lot tougher schedule than normal, but we’re up for the challenge and we’re excited. We’re just ready to play ball.”
The second week of the season will be a big one for Osborne as well.
Last season, the Pike County Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19.
So Osborne will be making his Pike County Bowl debut this year against Pike Central.
“I’ve grown up around the Pike County Bowl,” Osborne said. “I’ve been going and on the sidelines ever since I was in the third grade. I’m finally getting to play in one. That makes me excited. I’m looking forward to it.”
Osborne has some big goals set for him and his teammates this season.
“I’d like to win the district and win region,” Osborne said. “But really I just want to come out and play hard and have fun. That’s what means the most is if we do that, we will make everybody in the community proud.”