It was a defensive masterpiece by both teams Friday night.
So it was fitting that whoever came up with the defensive stop at the end would come away with the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Pikeville came up with not one, but two big defensive stops in the final seconds against Shelby Valley Friday night as the Panthers walked away with a 41-40 win over the Wildcats and the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
“It seems against those guys (Shelby Valley) it always does come down to the final shot,” Pikeville coach Elisha Justice said. “I’m having flashbacks in my head from that last time we played them right here in the championship and Keian (Worrix) beat us on that last second shot (that occurred in the 2019 15th Region All “A” Classic in overtime as Shelby Valley won 50-48). They still have Keain (Worrix) on the floor, so I’m telling my guys that you have to be ready because that kid makes some big plays. We were fortunate and our guys battled their tails off defensively. We got a stop when we needed it the most.”
Pikeville held a 32-31 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville’s Lukas Manns opened the quarter with a three to push the lead to 35-31. This was Manns’ first game of the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
“Missing those two games really hurt me,” Manns said. “I wanted to play so bad, but I knew my brothers had my back. They told me they had my back. This right here is a brotherhood. It felt good and I felt right at home out here. I felt like my normal self. I was shaky at first and couldn’t get my shot, but it started to fall after that, but we won and that’s all that matters.”
Shelby Valley’s Keian Worrix answered with a basket for the Wildcats. Then Worrix fired in a three with 4:56 left to give Shelby Valley a 36-35 lead.
Worrix put up a valiant effort as he finished the night with a game-high 25 points, he pulled down five rebounds and came up with two steals. He was seven of 13 from the field and he knocked down four of his eight three point attempts.
After that, Russ Osborne scored after pulling down an offensive rebound. The basket pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 38-35.
That’s when Pikeville’s Laithan Hall stepped up.
Hall knocked down a three with 2:29 left to tie things up at 38-38.
Shelby Valley’s Kaden Robinson knocked down a pair of free throws to put Shelby Valley up 40-38 with 1:06 left.
That set the stage for Hall to once again step up and knock down another three. This time, Hall’s three would put the Panthers up 41-40 and turn out to be the game winner.
Shelby Valley still had a chance, though.
Worrix drove down the lane, but the ball didn’t go in, it bounced out of bounds and Shelby Valley was awarded possession of the ball.
On the final attempt with just 5.9 seconds left, the Wildcats didn’t get a clean look at three, but came up with an offensive rebound, but the shot on the final attempt was short as Pikeville held on for the 41-40 win.
“Mr. (Jason) Booher always tells us that defense wins championships,” Pikeville’s Zac Lockhart said. “We didn’t come out very strong with our defense against North Laurel or Betsy Layne. So we have spent a lot of time in practice on defense to get get ready for East Ridge and then again to get ready for tonight against (Shelby) Valley.”
“We realized that Keian (Worrix) had like 25 and he was hot, so we figured that they were going to him,” Samons said. “We had to dig down deep and we locked down for a regional All “A” championship.”
“After that timeout, coach (Elisha) Justice looked at us and said, ‘You’ve won this ballgame.’ These guys are all heart,” Manns said. “You saw it because we buckled down two times with 5 seconds left and now here we are, cutting down nets.”
With the win, the Panthers (3-1) will advance to the All “A” Classic state tournament at McBryer Arena in Richmond to take on Knott Central in the first round of the tournament. The All “A” Classic state tournament will take place February 16-21.
“We’re confident going into it,” Justice said. “Obviously making it to that point, anybody you play is going to be pretty good and ready to play. We’re excited to get a few more games under our belt before then and get some more reps in for the guys and hopefully, we can just keep getting better and better.”
“It’s just a great feeling knowing that our team has come together in such a short period of time,” Lockhart said.
Rylee Samons led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Hall finished with nine points and was three for five from three-point range. Manns also finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal for Pikeville. Nick Robinson added four points and four rebounds, while Alex Rogers chipped in with two points.
Besides Worrix’s 25 points, the Wildcats didn’t get a lot of offensive production. Zach Johnson had eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Robinson finished with five points and a game-high nine rebounds. Osborne chipped in with two points and four rebounds.
Pikeville held Shelby Valley to 13 for 48 shooting from the field (27.1 percent).
The Wildcats also did a good job defensively holding the Panthers to 14 of 41 shooting from the field (34.1 percent).
Shelby Valley’s defense caused Pikeville to turn the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats turned the ball on nine times. The Wildcats also out rebounded Pikeville 32-29.
Pikeville’s bench outscored the Wildcats 11-2.
Johnson opened the game with a basket for the Wildcats and Kaden Robinson followed with a three as the Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
Shelby Valley held a 9-5 lead after the first quarter of play.
Worrix opened the second quarter with a three for the Wildcats as Shelby Valley pushed the lead to 12-4.
Pikeville’s Alex Rogers scored with 6:52 left to cut the lead to 12-6.
Samons scored and was fouled with 2:05 left to play in the first quarter; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 15-11. Samons followed that with a three a three to cut the lead to 15-14 with 1:34 left in the first half.
Worrix answered by scoring the last six points of the first half to give the Wildcats a 21-14 halftime lead.
Nick Robinson opened the second half with back-to-back baskets to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 21-18.
The Wildcats answered as Johnson scored with 6:56 left in the third and Worrix knocked down a three with 6:28 left in the quarter to push the Wildcats’ lead to 26-18.
Samons answered with a 7-0 run of his own to cut the lead to 26-25 with 4:29 left in the third.
After a pair of free throws by Worrix, Manns added a basket and then he came up with a steal and was fouled; he knocked down both free throws to give the Panthers their first lead of the night with 2:40 left in the third.
Worrix once again answered for the Wildcats with a three to put Shelby Valley back in front 31-29.
But Hall hit a late three to give the Panthers a 32-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter of action.
Pikeville (3-1) and Shelby Valley (4-1) will run it back Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at Shelby Valley in regular season 59th District play.
