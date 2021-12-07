It looked like Pikeville was getting ready to put the game away and start celebrating early last Friday afternoon against Russellville.
And then — the momentum of the game shifted to Russellville.
The Panthers responded by grinding out a 30-27 win over the Panthers of Russellville to become the UK Orthopaedics Class A state champions.
With 23 seconds left in the first half, Pikeville kicker Aaron Chang knocked down a 23-yard field goal to give Pikeville a 30-13 lead over Russellville.
The game looked like it was on the verge of getting out of hand.
Then Russellville had a long kick return and with no time left in the first half, Jovari Gamble found Anthony Woodard for a four-yard TD pass. After the extra-point, Pikeville held a 30-20 win over Russellville at the half.
Russellville kept the momentum going in the second half.
Jaquis Todd scored on a 46-yard TD run with 9:21 left to play in the third quarter to cut the lead to 30-27.
The game wasn’t quite over, though.
It because a defensive stalwart after that.
And Pikeville’s defense came up big when they needed.
With 10:17 left to play, Russellville took over at their own seven-yard line.
Russellville put together a 8:02 63-yard drive, but on fourth down, Pikevillle’s defense stepped up and made a big fourth down stop because of their pressure forcing Russellville to turn the ball over on downs with just 2:15 left to play.
Once Pikeville got the ball back, the Panthers ran out the clock for their sixth KHSAA state championship.
This is coach Chris McNamee’s third as a coach at Pikeville and his second with youngest son Isaac McNamee. Coach McNamee won his first state championship as a coach with eldest son Andrew in 2015 and followed it with another with Isaac in 2019.
Pikeville exploded out of the gates to open the game.
Blake Birchfield scored on a three-yard TD run with 5:33 left in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
Russellville answered as Todd scored on a 63-yard TD run with 4:32 left in the first quarter to tied things up at 6-6.
Birchfield scored on a seven-yard TD run with 3:28 left in the first quarter to give Pikeville a 13-6 lead after Chang’s extra-point.
Birchfield had another excellent game for the Panthers as he finished with 179 yards and two TDs on 30 carries. He was named the game’s MVP.
Russellville answered as quarterback Lennon Ries found Woodard for a 44-yard TD pass with 2:25 left in the first quarter to tie things up at 13-13.
After that, Pikeville took over.
Just 13 seconds after Russellville’s TD, Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee found Wade Hensley for a 52-yard TD pass. After the extra-point by Chang, the Panthers took a 20-13 lead.
Pikeville got the ball back again in the second quarter and this time, Isaac McNamee ran it in from four yards out with 8:45 left in the first half. That score pushed the lead to 27-13.
Then Pikeville drove the ball down the field again before the half, but went for the field goal late in half on fourth down to push the lead to 30-27.
That field goal, turned out to be the difference make in points.
Isaac McNamee finished the game seven for 17 passing for 74 yards and a TD. He added seven yards and a TD on the ground.
Hensley led the Pikeville wide receivers with two catches for 66 yards and a TD.
Grant Scott had two catches for six yards and Birchfield added a seven-yard snag.
Devin DeRossett led Pikeville with nine tackles.Luke Ray followed with five.