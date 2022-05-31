Pikeville announced its new volleyball coach Friday afternoon.
Haley Hamilton was introduced as the new head volleyball coach for the Lady Panthers.
“It’s very exciting to be the new Pikeville volleyball coach,” Hamilton said. “It is such a great program. I hope I can maintain the success they’ve had and add to it.”
Hamilton played college volleyball and was an assistant volleyball coach at University of Pikeville.
Pikeville athletics director Kristy Orem talked about Hamilton’s positive attitude and ability to connect to the players.
“I’m all about women empowering women and I think she will do exactly that,” Orem said at the press conference Friday introducing Hamilton.
Hamilton talked about Orem’s leadership and how she is already using that to her advantage.
“Just knowing that she’s here is big,” Hamilton said. “I’ve already been asking her questions and I know I’ll be picking her brain about things. She’s such a great role model for her girls and I want to bring that same attitude and spirit to my team.”
This will be Hamilton’s first head coaching job, but she isn’t a stranger to the game.
“Volleyball is volleyball,” Hamilton. “That doesn’t change. I hope to bring some of the things that we did at UPike here to these girls. I want to be a positive influence on these girls. Seeing all these girls out here today and smiling is just wonderful. I want to build their confidence on and off the court. I want them to know that we want to see the best versions of them on and off the court and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”
Pikeville finished last season with a 29-10 record.
The Lady Panthers lost six seniors from last season’s roster.
Pikeville’s full schedule for the upcoming season hasn’t been released on the KHSAA website.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Hamilton said. “I’ve already told them that I can wait to get everyone in the gym. I’m looking forward to getting started.”