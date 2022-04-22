Sometimes athletics are only a part of the dream.
Athletics can help be a resource to reach your ultimate dreams and goals.
That’s the case for Pikeville’s Kylie Hall.
Hall signed with UPike to play track and field for the college Monday afternoon.
Hall ultimately, wants to be a doctor and make a difference here at home.
“My entire dream is to become a doctor and come back to Pikeville and just become the best doctor that I can be for the people of my home,” Hall said. “Actually getting to get my education here and hopefully go into UPike’s medical school was just a dream come true because I won’t ever have to leave home and come back, I’ll always be here. You can do everything you ever dream of right here if you want to and that’s what I’m getting to do.”
Hall is known on the basketball court and her ability and leadership helped Pikeville win two straight 15th Region championships, but she joined the track team as a joke and something else to do.
But she never treated track like a joke and it helped land her a college scholarship and become a collegiate level athlete.
“Whenever I told people I was committing for track, people were like, “Oh my God, you’re not committing for basketball?’” Hall said. “I actually started track and field as like a joke because it was something to do outside of basketball. It’s become something that is huge for me and I’m really happy about it. I love track. I love throwing, so I’m really excited to be in the small percentage of people who get to play a college sport. It’s really big for me.
“Do everything that you can and whatever you want, but no matter what you do, always put forth your best effort,” Hall said. “Even though I started as a joke, I didn’t treat track like a joke. I worked my hardest and that’s what got me here today. I still try. You can do anything you want, you just have to put your mind to it and really try.”
Hall thinks that playing two sports helped her and said she’d advise any high school kid to try their hand at multiple sports.
“I think doing more than one sport was actually easier because when I was practicing for basketball I was targeting muscles that working out with my arms wouldn’t have,” Hall said. “Also if you doing two sports, you are also getting better at your time management skills and I was working out all of the time, so I think it actually made it easier for me.”
She will miss her time on the basketball court, but she is looking forward to her collegiate career in track and field.
“I’m going to miss being on the court with other people,” Hall said. “Track is kind of like an individual sport, but the good thing about it is you have a team behind you, so just because they’re not out beside of you, does’t mean that they’re not there. I’ll still have a support system, they just won’t be right there with me when I’m throwing.”