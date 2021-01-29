Pikeville wanted to test itself this season.
The Lady Panthers did so Saturday as they traveled to Boyd County.
The meeting didn’t go as planned as Pikeville fell 81-58.
That didn’t sit well with the Lady Panthers and an opportunity to play the Lady Lions arose again Tuesday night.
This time, Pikeville once again fell short, but it was a much better showing.
Boyd County picked up a 57-53 win over the Lady Panthers Tuesday night.
It’s all about improvement and growth going through the regular season to get ready for postseason play.
Boyd County started quick as Ms. Basketball Candidate Harley Paynter opened the game with a three. Laney Whitmore followed with a three. Pikeville’s Kylie Hall knocked down a pair of free throws to put the Lady Panthers on the board. Paynter followed with a three to give the Lady Lions an early 9-2 lead.
Paynter scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the first quarter as Boyd County held an 18-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
McKenzie Maynard opened the second with a basket to cut the lead to 18-12.
Boyd responded with a 11-2 run.
Freshman Audrey Biggs knocked down a basket with 6:40 left in the first half to push the lead to 20-12. Hannah Roberts followed with a three as the lead grew to 23-12.
Trinity Rowe knocked down a basket for Pikeville to cut the lead to 23-14 with 4:49.
Boyd County responded with threes from Isabella Caldwell and Biggs to end the 11-2 run and push the lead to 29-14 with 3:25 left in the half.
Rowe responded with a three and a basket to cut the lead to 29-19 with 2:26 left in the half.
Kristen Whited knocked down a three late to cut the lead to 31-22 heading into the halftime break.
Rowe scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Panthers.
In the third quarter the Lady Panthers got back into the game.
Paynter opened the third with a basket, but Pikeville’s Rowe answered and Hall split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 33-25 with 7:07 left in the quarter.
Maynard scored five straight for the Panthers to cut the lead to 35-30 and Rylee Theiss knocked down a huge three with 3:54 left in the third to cut the lead to 35-33.
Boyd County held a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
The Lady Panthers couldn’t really dent the Boyd County lead until late in the fourth. Pikeville scored four straight points to end the game, but fell short.
Besides Paynter’s 15 points, Biggs followed with 13 for the Lady Lions. Roberts added 12 points and Bailey Rucker scored eight. Caldwell scored six and Whitmore added three.
For Pikeville, Maynard followed Rowe in scoring with 11. Whited added eight and Theiss 7. Hall and Emma Ratliff each scored four.
Pikeville (6-3) is scheduled to visit Mason County (5-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Scoring
Pikeville — Trinity Rowe 19, Mckenzie Maynard 11, Kristen Whited 8, Rylee Theiss 7, Kylie Hall 4, Emma Ratliff 4.
Boyd County — Harley Paynter 15, Audrey Biggs 13, Hannah Roberts 12, Bailey Rucker 8, Isabella Caldwell 6, Laney Whitmore 3.
