Behind the arm of Chloe Hannah, Pike Central claimed the Kentucky 2A Sectional 8 championship.
The Lady Hawks rolled to a 5-0 win over Rowan County in the opening round of the tournament at Lawrence County, then followed with a 8-4 win over Magoffin County and knocked off host Lawrence County 3-0 in the championship.
In the three game set, Chloe Hannah had 40 strikeouts and gave up four total runs and she threw a no-hitter in the championship game.
Before the Class 2A tournament started, Chloe Hannah struck out 18 batters in an 8-0 win over Jackson City.
On the season, Chloe Hannah ranks No. 2 in the state in strikeouts with 187. She only trails Lewis County’s Emily Cole by 13 strikeouts; Cole has 200 strikeouts on the season.
Chloe Hannah is also in a three-way tie for second in the state with wins. She has 14 wins on the season. That has her tied with Cole and Hancock County’s Lily Roberts. She trails Bath County’s Kirsten Vice who has 18 wins on the season.
Class 2A Section 8 championship
Pike Central 3, Lawrence County 0
The Lady Hawks and the Lady Bulldogs have the most wins of any teams in the 15th Region, so it was no surprise the two teams met in the Class 2A Section 8 championship.
It wasn’t surprising that Pike Central won, but it was a bit surprising how they did.
They won because of Chole Hannah’s dominance.
She no-hit one of the top offensive teams in the region and the state. Keeping Kensley Feltner off the base paths for an entire game is no small feat in itself.
Chloe Hannah was dominant as she threw the no-hitter, shutting Lawrence County out. Chloe Hannah walked three and struck out 10 Lady Bulldogs in seven innings of work.
At the plate, Chloe Hannah led the way going two for three with a double and an RBI. Emalie Tackett also went two for three at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Sydney Thompson and Cailyn Holbrook each doubled for the Lady Hawks. Kaiden Hess singled and drove in a run. Kylie Branham scored a run.
With the win, Pike Central (15-5) advanced to the Kentucky 2A Championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro. The Lady Hawks are scheduled to take on Corbin in the quarterfinals at 4:00 p.m. April 22.
Class 2A Section 8 semifinals
Pike Central 8,
Magoffin County 4
Chloe Hannah was good for the Lady Hawks in the semifinals, but the offense stepped up to lead the Lady Hawks to the championship game.
Taylor Hannah led the way for Pike Central at the plate going three for five with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Chloe Hannah was two for three with a double, an RBI and a walk. Livia Sanders was two for five with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sydney Thompson was two for four. Emalie Tackett hit a two-run home run. Cailyn Holbrook singled and drove in a run. Kaiden Hess singled and scored a run. Emily Lawson also singled for the Lady Hawks.
On the mound, Chloe Hannah threw all seven innings and gave up four runs on six hits with two walks, while striking out 16 batters.
Magoffin County’s Jaden Williams suffered the loss for the Lady Hornets. Williams gave up eight runs (five earned) on 12 hits and four walks, while striking out 10 batters.
Katie Howard led the way for Magoffin County at the plate going two for four with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Jaylyn Lafferty went two for three with a home run and three RBIs. Rylie Castle and Makenna Jordan each singled and scored a run.
Class 2A Section 8 quarterfinals
Pike Central 5,
Rowan County 0
Chloe Hannah gave up four hits and one walk, while striking out 14 batters in seven innings of work as Pike Central opened the Class 2A Section 8 tournament with a dominating win over Rowan County.
Livia Sanders led the way for Pike Central at the plate going two for three with a double and three RBIs. Kaiden Hess added a single, an RBI and scored a run. Emalie Tackett singled and scored a run. Taylor Hannah and Hannah May each singled for Pike Central.
Malana Hamm, Haven Ford, Baleigh Caskey and Hailey Middleton each singled for Rowan County.
Kassie Perkins suffered the loss on the mound for Rowan County. Perkins threw seven innings of work and gave up five runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks, while striking out eight batters.