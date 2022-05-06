PHELPS — There were yelps, some cutting and gobbling going on in the Phelps dugout Tuesday evening, but it wasn’t Hawk season.
Pike Central looked more like the hunters as the Hawks picked up a 12-1 win in five innings over the Hornets in 60th District action.
Pike Central got going in the top of the first inning. Peyton Compton led off the game with a single. Compton stole second base to get in scoring position. Caleb Mouton followed with an RBI double to score the game’s first run.
The Hawks weren’t finished, though. With two outs in the top of the first, Pat Mandrell reached on an error allowing the second run of the inning to score. Issac Blankenship then reached base on another Phelps error allowing another run to score.
Pike Central held a 3-0 lead after the first half inning of play.
The Hawks went back to work at the plate again in the top of the second. Hunter Adkins reached with a leadoff single. After a fielder’s choice and a runner getting picked off at first, Compton tripled in his second at-bat. Mouton followed with his second RBI double of the game as the lead jumped to 4-0. Blake Hager reached safely on a fielder’s choice to keep the inning alive. A balk plated another Pike Central runner and Zac Crum added an RBI single to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.
Phelps got back a run in the bottom of the second. Hornet starting pitcher Dawson McCoy hit a leadoff double to get the Hornets going. He stole second. That set up Owen Dotson who delivered an RBI single to plate McCoy and cut the lead to 6-1.
Pike Central went back to work in the top of the third. Jared Stanely hit a lead off double. Blankenship and Warren Newsome were each hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch scored another run to push the lead to 7-1. Compton followed with a sacrifice fly RBI.
Then Mouton stepped to the plate and hit a shot. He was about two feet short of blasting a two run home run, but settled for his third RBI double of the game as the lead.
Pike Central held a 9-1 lead after the third and went on to pick up the 12-1 win.
Hager picked up the win on the mound for the Hawks. He tossed all five innings of work and gave up one run on five hits and no walks, while striking out 12 batters.
The Hawks followed with an 18-7 win over East Ridge Wednesday evening.
Pike Central (12-12) was scheduled to visit Floyd Central Thursday evening and is scheduled to visit Betsy Layne at 6:00 p.m. Friday.