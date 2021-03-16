BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central ended its regular season on a high note.
The Hawks knocked off Shelby Valley 69-58 Thursday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
Pike Central finished the regular season with a 15-9 record. The Wildcats finished regular season play with a 16-7 mark.
Pike Central is scheduled to host Phelps Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the opening round of the 60th District Tournament.
Shelby Valley is set to square off with rival Pikeville at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Pikeville in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.
Bryce Adkins opened the game with a three for the Hawks. Josh Du Toit followed with a basket at the 5:57 mark.
Shelby Valley’s Anthony Pallotta put the Wildcats on the board with a basket at the 5:47 mark.
Pike Central answered as Kasope Lawrence knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:36 left in the opening quarter to push the lead to 7-2. Du Toit followed with a basket and so did Latee Childers as Pike Central opened the game with an 11-2 lead.
Shelby Valley fought back after that.
Keian Worrix knocked down a three for the Wildcats with 1:12 left in the first to cut the lead to 16-12.
Russ Osborne knocked down a three of his own with just 16 seconds left in the quarter as Shelby Valley cut Pike Central’s lead to 19-17 at the end of the first.
Jaylan Rigdon opened the second with a basket for Pike Central.
After that, Shelby Valley’s Pallotta scored and Chaz Brown split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 21-20.
The Hawks answered with a 10-0 run to push the lead to 31-20 with 3:19 left in the first half.
After another basket by Pallotta, the Hawks rattled off eight straight before Worrix scored last in the quarter.
Pike Central held a 39-24 halftime lead.
Adkins hit a three to beat the third quarter buzzer and push Pike Central’s lead to 54-38 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Du Toit led the way for the Hawks with a double-double. Du Toit scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Adkins followed with 16 points. He was four for seven from three-point range. Rigdon followed with 13 points. Jaden Stewart added seven points and Lawrence scored six points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Rigdon knocked down a three with 6:56 left to push the Pike Central lead to 57-40.
Shelby Valley wouldn’t give up, though.
Brown came up with a steal and a score with 4:35 to cut the Hawks’ lead to 59-46.
Brown knocked down a three to cut the lead to 61-50 with 2:34 left.
That was as close as the Wildcats would get, though.
Pallotta had a double-double to lead the Wildcats. Pallotta scored a team-high 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Worrix followed with 14 points and Brown reached double figures with 11.
Scoring
Pike Central — Josh Du Toit 23, Bryce Adkins 16, Rigdon 13, Jaden Stewart 7, Kasope Lawrence 6, Latee Childers 4.
Shelby Valley — Anthony Pallotta 20, Keian Worrix 14, Chaz Brown 11, Zack Johnson 4, Kaden Robinson 4, Russ Osborne 3, Caleb Lovins 2.
