Tayvian Boykins threw just two passes and rushed for only 20 yards before going down with an injury at the start of the second half against Paintsville. The absence of Boykins didn’t seem to affect the Hawks very much, who ended their regular season Friday night with a 3-8 record.
Paintsville scored early and often against the Hawks with the first TD pass coming from AJ James to Austin Allen just two minutes into the game to go up 7-0 early. The Tigers had their way offensively, pulling out to an early lead and never giving it up.
The Hawks didn’t score until late in the third quarter when Luke Thornsberry returned a kickoff to try to spark the Pike Central offense. Thornsberry’s return came with just two minutes left in the third and brought the score to 34-6 with the Tigers maintaining a healthy lead. Matt Anderson eventually broke free later on for a rushing TD. That TD brought them to a final score of 49-12. Both times the Hawks went for two and failed to convert.
Anderson led the team in yardage on the ground, netting 85 along with his touchdown on 18 rushes. Boykins had twenty yards on eight carries. Eric Perez had 10 yards on three carries.
On defense, Shawn May led the Hawks with five tackles, one for a loss. Kenson Childers also had five tackles. Conner Blanton and Cameron Flannery had four apiece and Luke Thornsberry had three. Xaiver Rogers had one interception.
The Hawks move on to the first round of the Class 3A playoffs and face off against Belfry. That game will take place at Pond Creek this Friday kickoff at 7:00 p.m.