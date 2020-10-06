Pike Central just kept pounding the ball with sophomore Matt Anderson.
The Hawks kept running and running, until Pike Central found away to wear Phelps down and pick up a 50-36 win Friday night.
The Hawks and the Hornets fought tough for a while.
But late in the third quarter, Phelps began to wear down.
With 3:43 left in the third quarter, Phelps running back Dom Francis scored to tie the game at 28-28.
After that, Pike Central took control.
Anderson broke a big run and scored to give the Hawks a 36-28 lead after scoring on the two-point conversion.
The Hawk defense forced Phelps to turn the ball over on downs on the Hornets’ next possession.
After taking over at their own 18-yard line, Anderson scored on an 82-yard TD run. After scoring on the two-point conversion, the Hawks held a 44-28 lead.
Anderson had a monster game for Pike Central. He led the Hawks’ offense with 265 yards rushing and four TDs on 23 carries.
Keegan Bentley gave the Hawks a comfortable lead when he scored on an 11-yard TD run with just 3:43 left in the game. That pushed the lead to 50-28.
Bentley just missed his second straight 200-yard rushing game as he finished with 175 rushing yards and three TDs on 14 carries. He also completed the Hawks’ only pass of the game to quarterback Tayvian Boykins; it was a 25-yard pass play.
Phelps didn’t quit as Francis scored the Hornets’ final TD of the game to set the game’s final scoreboard at 50-36.
Francis had a monster game that shouldn’t be overlooked by Anderson’s performance on the other side. Francis was 10 for 16 passing for 139 yards. He also rushed for 222 yards and three TDs on 22 carries.
The game was close until the fourth quarter.
Anderson scored the game’s first TD for Pike Central with 11:03 left to play.
After stopping Phelps on its second drive of the game, the Hornets caused Pike Central to fumble. Phelps recovered the ball.
Francis scored with 7:47 left in the second quarter to give the Hornets an 8-6 lead.
Bentley scored from 20 yards out with 5:41 left in the first half to push the Hawk lead to 12-6.
Phelps as Steven Layne found Seth Mayhorn for a 10-yard TD with 1:03 left in the first half.
Layne was two for three passing for 11 yards and a score. Mayhorn had big game for the Hornets. He rushed for 105 yards and a TD and hauled in two catches for 25 yards and a score.
The Hornets held a 14-12 lead at the half.
Phelps added to its lead as Mayhorn scored to open the third and push the lead to 20-12 with 10:02 left in the third.
Pike Central answered as Anderson scored with 7:54 left in the third. Bentley scored on the two-point conversion to tie things at 20-20.
Bentley scored for the Hawks with 5:32 left in the third to push the lead to 28-20 after Anderson scored on the two-point conversion.
Besides Anderson and Bentley, Noah Iricks had a big game for the Hawks. He rushed for 75 yards on carries.
Iricks also led the defense with 17 total tackles.
Pike Central (2-2) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Phelps (1-3) is scheduled to host district opponent Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.