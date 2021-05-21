The Pike Central football team has hired former graduate Ronn Varney as its new head coach.
Varney was promoted from offensive coordinator to head man after being responsible for play-calling duties since the 2014 season. He replaced Eric Ratliff, who accepted the head basketball coaching position at Pike Central.
Varney expressed his excitement about the opportunity.
“It’s sort of a surreal feeling,” said Varney. “I played here and after college, I came back here and was an assistant coach and helped a few different head coaches along the way. I was the head coach at the middle school level for a while before I had an opportunity to become a full-time assistant at the high school. I’ve been offensive coordinator for the past seven years and I was with coach Ratliff for the past five years. I’ve just tried to soak in as much as I can from all the other coaches and just try to make my own way.”
Being a head coach was never really on Varney’s radar.
“Being a head coach wasn’t something that I necessarily set out to do,” said Varney. “I wanted to be at Pike Central. I’m from Pike Central and I always wanted to come back. Being an offensive coordinator, I’ve always been offensive minded. I didn’t know if anything would lead me any higher than that. I passed up several opportunities to go help other people. I wasn’t looking to just take any head coaching spot. I wanted to be here, be patient and wait for my time and the opportunity has presented itself now.”
Varney is starting to get a taste of what being a head coach is like and he knows he has a busy summer ahead of him.
“We’re going through the planning of it right now,” he said. “Our schedule for this year is already set and as far as the players, we already have that relationship, but they’re just starting to look at me from a different perspective. Our summer planning and practice schedule is something that I wasn’t as involved with and I’ve had the opportunity to get started with that.”
He pointed out that once the school year is over, his team is going to be back in the weight room and starting conditioning until the KHSAA’s dead period. That is an indicator that pushing his players to be the best they can be is something that is on his agenda.
“From day one, we’re talking about mental toughness,” said Varney. “We’re going to push them to be better than they think they can be. When it looks like they’re getting ready to quit, they can dig down, find another gear and go a little further. The mental approach is what we’re going to push early in our offseason and the start of our practice. I already talked with our team. We’ll have our team goals and I’ll help set them, but I want them to set personal goals. As they’re pushing themselves to get those personal goals, our team goals will come around.”
Aside from the mental toughness aspect of the game, Varney has a clear outlook of what philosophy he wants to have as the head coach.
“Offensively, things will look really similar to what we have been doing,” said Varney. “We’re a power football team and we’re going to throw some different wrinkles. We may open up a few things depending on our personnel. We are going to try to play to suit our personnel the best.
“Defensively, we will be aggressive and look to create turnovers often. We’re going to have them flying around and getting all 11 players to the ball and take over that mental toughness approach and hopefully it translates over to the field offensively and defensively. We want our defense to be fast all over the field.”
The type of culture Varney wants to implement on his football team is one where leadership is of the utmost importance.
“First and foremost, we want to do things the right way,” he said. “We want to instill in our players just to learn how to be leaders not only in the school, but in the community after they get out and leave us and that’s who people know they can count on who they want to hire for a job.”
Leadership may be his top priority, but his second one is consistency.
“As for the program itself, we want to be more consistent,” said Varney. “We’ve had a few years were we’ve won eight to nine games, but those years have been few and far between. We want to get to that consistent level to where we are able to compete week in and week out with the top tier teams in the area.”
Varney says his squad won’t be intimidated by those teams, and he admitted that consistency will play a large role in that mindset.
“I just want us to be competitive,” said Varney. “That’s what we’re going to preach. We’re not going to shy down from our competition no matter who we’re playing. I don’t want to play down or play up to our competition and the consistency thing goes back to that. In the past we’ve had games where we played good for a half or had a slow start and then we had to play catchup. That goes back to that mental toughness approach, and we’ll try to get more consistent with that.”